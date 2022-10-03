It’s been four years since the Brown family from TLC’s Sister Wives purchased four plots of undeveloped land near Flagstaff, Arizona that would become known as Coyote Pass. Kody Brown’s name is on the deed for all four plots, and each of the wives had their name on at least one of the plots.
Thanks in large part to misleading property maps of Coyote Pass featured on the show, there seems to be a lot of confusion as to how the property is actually divided. In addition, Christine Brown recently removed her name from the largest Coyote Pass plot, which makes things even more confusing.
I previously did a post about how Coyote Pass is divided among the wives according to the actual county property records. Here is a map of Coyote Pass with the four parcels outlined and the names on the deeds for each parcel when they were originally purchased by the Browns:
I’ve put together a break down of each parcel, including the purchase price, acreage, and how much the Browns actually paid up front in terms of a down payment or full amount. I will start with the property on the left in the image above and move to the right.
PROPERTY ONE
Owners: Kody, Robyn and Christine
Price: $300,000
Paid: Full amount
Acres: 5.16
PROPERTY TWO
Owners: Kody, Janelle and Meri
Price: $180,000
Paid: Full amount
Acres: 4.48
PROPERTY THREE
Owners: Kody and Robyn
Price: $170,000
Paid: $23,800 down payment
Acres: 2.42
PROPERTY FOUR
Owners: Kody and Janelle
Price: $170,000
Paid: $23,800 down payment
Acres: 2.42
Here is a graph with the acreage breakdown for each wife at the time that Coyote Pass was initially purchased. We have removed Kody from the equation, and included him in the center of the graph along with the total acreage for Coyote Pass, which is 14.48 acres.
Coyote Pass After Christine Left
Robyn Brown started off with her name on more acreage than any other wife, and that number only increased when Christine removed her name from the deed on the largest parcel (Property One). Here is a revised graph reflecting the acreage based on which wives’ names are on the deeds for the four properties, plus the revised map reflecting Christine’s departure:
If Coyote Pass was a board game, it seems clear that Robyn would be winning!
For a more complete break down of how Coyote Pass is divided among the wives, including more graphs and maps, here is my video:
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com