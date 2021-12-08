BEFORE THE 90 DAYS Hazel suggests Tarik abused her, Tarik responds

The break up between 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days couple Tarik Myers and Hazel Cagalitan is getting a bit messy on social media. Tarik confirmed the split on Tuesday by revealing Hazel had left him and is currently living in “another state with people I don’t know.” He added a second message that simply read: “Hazel. Use your head.”
In addition to confirming the break up, Tarik changed his Instagram bio to include: “I can’t believe you’re a snake too.”
Hazel had not made any public statements about the break up prior to Tarik’s posts. But she has decided to play the same Instagram bio game as Tarik. Here is her current bio:
A real man won’t abuse his women mentally & emotionally. Real man won’t run his mouth n social media. Thruth [sic] prevail 1 day. #facts
In addition to the updated bio, Hazel shared a series of inspirational quotes in her stories. Here are a few examples:
Never feel guilty for doing what’s best for you.
Wrap yourself with positivity even in the darkest situation.
You can be a kind person with a good heart and still tell people to f*** off when needed.
You can’t always be nice. That’s how people take advantage of you. Sometimes you have to set boundaries.
Tarik screen capped Hazel’s new bio and shared it on his Instagram account. He added the following commentary:
“Lawyers told me that you would claim this. They say it’s the go to claim to try to stay in the U.S. I said no way, not my wife. She’d never. She’d go back willingly first.
“Is this really who you are? I still will not bash you or air out our personal life. I will say that you know everything I ever said or did was to provide a wonderful life for you, my daughter, and YOUR SON. No one is fighting harder for him than I am to this day. Not even you.
“So don’t let IG haters and the ‘friends’ around you push you to make a bad decision because you’re upset. Would they put their life on the line for you or your son? NO they won’t. I know one person who would.
“And I only told social media you left and asked that you be left alone and not harassed. You’re gonna make yourself look much worse if you force me tell my side online.
“Calm down and call me. Dwain is flying here tomorrow to stay with me for a while to help me try to talk to you and fix it. I didn’t lie on you so don’t lie on me. #Tarzel”
Tarik mentioned in his January bankruptcy filing that he was making a monthly “support payment” to his “son-in-law” Harry in the Philippines.
Fans of 90 Day Fiance are probably familiar with what Tarik is talking about. One of the few ways that someone who enters the United States on a K-1 visa can stay after divorcing relatively soon after marriage is to claim domestic abuse.
I first learned about this when reporting on the split between Molly Hopkins and Luis Mendez. Their marriage was extremely short, and it seemed like Luis’ chances of being able to stay in the United States were very slim. Then he alleged that he was the victim of domestic abuse. He attempted to back up his claim by posting a video clip online of a heated altercation with Molly.
Hazel hasn’t publicly shared any specific details about any alleged abuse. However, the public back and forth between Tarik and Hazel appears to be escalating as they both appear to be trying to win a case in the court of public opinion. Stay tuned!
