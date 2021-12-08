Things aren’t looking too good for 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Tarik Myers. As we previously reported, the aspiring rapper filed for bankruptcy in January with liabilities totaling almost half a million dollars. In addition to his financial woes, Tarik’s love life may be bankrupt as well. He revealed this week on social media that his wife, Hazel Cagalitan, has left him.
Tarik was recently dropping hints that he and Hazel might be having issues on Instagram. He shared multiple “Trust No One” posts and changed his profile bio to include: “I can’t believe you’re a snake too.” He also unfollowed everyone.
The hints got a little more obvious when Tarik posted a video clip taking down a Filipino flag that he had pinned up in his home. Soon after posting that clip, Tarik confirmed that he and Hazel are no longer together with this message in his stories:
Hazel does not live with me anymore. She said she is another state with people I don’t know.
She is going back to the Philippines. I do know that be she has no choice.
No matter what happened, I ask that you viewers and bloggers leave her alone. Please do not attack her or harrass her like you’ve been doing for the last 3 years.
Soon after posting that message, Tarik added another. “Hazel. Use your head,” he wrote.
Hazel has yet to post anything publicly about the split.
I assume we can officially start the countdown as far as how many days it will be before Tarik and/or Hazel show up on 90 Day Fiance: The Single Life.
Tarik Myers Bankruptcy Update
Tarik Myers filed for Chapter 13 bankruptcy in January. Chapter 13 means that Tarik will attempt to set up a payment plan and pay off his debts. The filing keeps creditors at bay, and prevents Tarik’s home from going into foreclosure.
The bankruptcy got held up in part because of one of the mortgage lenders on Tarik’s home. He has two mortgages, and one of the companies filed an objection in February. That objection held things up for months, including a separate filing by Tarik in April to determine the validity of the lien in question.
Tarik and the mortgage company were able to reach an agreement on a payment plan, and the bankruptcy is now moving forward again. There was an Order approving the claims filed on December 2.
A big chunk of Tarik’s liabilities are the mortgages on his home. But, there quite a bit more in other debts, including well over $100,000 in state and federal taxes.
This is technically the third time Tarik has filed for bankruptcy. From our previous post:
Filing for bankruptcy is nothing new for Tarik. He filed for Chapter 13 bankruptcy in October of 2008 and then again in March of 2009.
If you’re wondering how he was able to file twice in such a short period of time, that was apparently a mistake on his part. The second filing was dismissed by a judge when it was discovered that Tarik had another open filing. In the dismissal, it is revealed that Tarik “appeared and explained that he filed [the second case] to halt a foreclosure. ”
Despite filing for Chapter 13, Tarik would later change his initial 2008 filing to Chapter 7. That filing looks to have been approved with a Discharge of Debtor signed by a judge in November of 2009.
