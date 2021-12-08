When new RHOC housewife Noella Bergener is introduced, it seems like her marriage to attorney “Sweet James” Bergerner was doing well. Unfortunately, everything unraveled quickly between them after only a year of marriage. Right before Noella filed for divorce, she found out that her husband was embroiled in a huge tax debt scandal that he didn’t tell her about.
Noella and James have a 2-year-old child together and got married in June 2020. James is the founder of Sweet James Accident Attorney, a law firm that specializes in personal injury car accident cases. In July 2021, right before filming for Season 16 began, Noella learned that a tax liens were filed on their house for over $5.8 million in taxes to the State of California and the I.R.S. The federal was filed on June 3, 2021, and the California lien was filed on July 7, 2021. In an Instagram post about the shocking news, Noella said she didn’t learn about this huge debt from her husband.
“I was just as shocked and disgusted to find out a week before filming, and not from my husband. My marriage has been a fight every day since,” Noella wrote on Instagram in July. “I am being very open about my journey and looking at every option to settle my husband’s debts.”
36-year-old Noella filed for legal separation from James on August 2, 2021, with irreconcilable differences as the reason. In November 2021, she filed for divorce and asked for spousal support and legal fee payment from James. She’s asking for primary custody of their son.