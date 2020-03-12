BEFORE THE 90 DAYS Stephanie says coming out not fake, explains ‘1st bisexual experience’ YouTube video from 2016

On the current season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, cast member Stephanie Matto is struggling about whether or not to tell her parents that she is bisexual and that her Australian gal pal Erika is potentially more than just a friend. She meets with her mother, dad, and brother for dinner before leaving for her trip, but is unable to come out to them at the time.
“I really want to tell my family tonight about my bisexuality, but my mom’s opinion matters a lot to me,” Stephanie explains to the camera. “I don’t want her to be upset by the news.”
Stephanie’s coming out is a major part of her story line, and a historical moment for a franchise that has never featured a same-sex couple before. However, some viewers were openly questioning the authenticity of the tension surrounding Stephanie’s decision whether or not to come out to her parents — partly because of a video that she uploaded to her YouTube channel almost four years ago.
We mentioned the video in our initial profile post on Stephanie back in December:
Looking through Stephanie’s channel will also turn up the video “I Was in Love With a Girl | My First Bisexual Experience” uploaded in June of 2016. Hmmmmmm…
The criticism ired Stephanie, and she took to Instagram to defend herself and explain the video.
From Stephanie:
FIRST OF ALL: This is NOT a coming out video. Nowhere in this video did I come out. This was a video about an experience I had with a girl that I thought I was in love with. This is a storytime video. My mom never watched my channel 3 years ago when I made this. I’ve made videos about an@l sex, d!ldos, and all sorts of things she has NO interest in. If my mom does watch a video, it is ones I send her and want her to watch. As far as my friends not knowing – I’ve discussed it with only Heather tbh. That is the truth. My parents did not know about my bisexuality. The only on who knew was my brother, but it is because we are very close.
This video was also BURIED in over 3!years worth of videos (about 800 in total). I recently made it my main page video because obviously the cat is out of the bag now and I figured I would share it now for all of the nay sayers who would try to say “she’s just bi for the show.” I wanted people to see that this isn’t just something that came out of nowhere. Unfortunately it has completely backfired because now people are assuming my parents not knowing is a fake storyline.
My sexuality is not something I often discussed with people. Sometimes I would hint and joke but I never felt brave enough to just come right out and say it officially. I would tip toe around the topic with my mom for years never had a good reaction. I HAVE had experiences with women throughout my 20’s but have kept it from most of my friends and family. A few know, and have kept this secret for me. To those friends, you know who you are, and thank you.
I really don’t wanna have a stick up my a** everytime someone calls me out or makes remarks because I know it’s just a show and for entertainment – but in this case I felt compelled to reply because my mother not knowing was a HUGE part of my story and it was INCREDIBLY difficult. I don’t want any of my fellow LGBT to watch and think this wasn’t real. I want you to know that 10000% it was, is, and always will be. I would never ever “fake” a common struggle of many of my fellow LGBT to make for a good storyline.
We crack open the #evuhdense binder on #90DayFiance #BeforeThe90Days' Stephanie (a YouTuber with 350k subs) to find out more about her life-threatening illness & whether or not her relationship with Erika is real or just a stunt to get on the show. 📒🕵️♀️ https://t.co/xV4LMb3Co3
— Starcasm (@starcasm) December 20, 2019
For those of you who are bicuriouscurious, here’s the video in question:
Oh, and if you’re curious to see more of Stephanie, like A LOT more of Stephanie, she has a Patreon account with various tiers of monthly memberships that include nude photos and videos. That’s something else she has taken to Instagram to defend.
To see how the rest of Stephanie and Erika’s story line plays out, be sure to tune in for new episodes of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airing Sunday nights at 8/7c on TLC.
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com