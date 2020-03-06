BEFORE THE 90 DAYS Stephanie defends selling nude photos online: ‘I will never be ashamed’

On this week’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, viewers will finally get to meet new cast member Stephanie Matto. Stephanie is a 29-year-old YouTuber from Yonkers, New York who made headlines months ago when it was revealed that she and her 24-year-old Australian girlfriend Erika Owens would be the first same-sex couple ever to be featured on any installment of the 90 Day Fiance franchise.
Stephanie is no stranger to headlines, however, as she was featured in numerous stories on popular websites like The Daily Mail after she was diagnosed with the rare bone marrow disorder aplastic anemia in 2016. (You can find out all about Stephanie’s YouTube career, her diagnosis, her book, and more by checking out our initial profile post about her.)
One thing that we didn’t talk about much in our profile on Stephanie is that she has a Patreon account with varying subscription levels that allow her fans to pay a monthly fee to gain access to exclusive content. And yes, some of that exclusive content includes nude photos and video clips.
It becomes evident with just a cursory glance at Stephanie’s social media accounts (including her YouTube channel) that she is EXTREMELY smart and savvy when it comes to being aware of marketing and public perception. With her pending TLC television debut this Sunday night, Stephanie decided to get out ahead of the inevitable criticism she is bound to receive from fans for offering adult content for money.
“To clear things up for some people, I sell naked photos of myself online,” Stephanie wrote in a text graphic posted to her Instagram story. “Some people think that’s wrong, some say that’s gross, some will call me a wh0re,” she continued.
“Your opinion is exactly that: YOURS. And I respect you for having one and voicing it,” Stephanie says. ” I actually have pretty strong morals about my body.”
Stephanie then talks brass tacks about the business end of what she does, and how the mature content available via Patreon is just part of a larger business model that has worked for her, and allows her to provide for herself and her family:
Does the income from my risque content help support my life? Yes, it does. My YouTube Adsense, money I make from sponsorships, and certain investments I have are all a pool of my income. I do well for myself. My younger brother lives with me, I am now financially responsible for him. I pay for health insurance, rent, bills, and also help friends and people out and lam so proud of that.
The social mediantrepreneur returns to addressing the inevitable negativity, and once again puts it into context with a business perspective as well as her moral take on it:
Over the coming weeks, I am sure more and more of my sexy content will be out in the open and people will have sh*t to say. My content on Patreon has helped fund my documentary, my other creative projects, and it has also allowed to fill in the gaps with income ever since YouTube ad money went to sh*t about a year or so ago. You can call me what you want, judge me for it, and that’s cool. But don’t get any of it twisted – I am proud of my work, I enjoy it, it makes people happy, and makes a lot of things possible for me. I will never be ashamed. 😌
Stephanie summarizes her defense with the mixture of confidence, humility, and humor that has helped her gain more than 350,000 YouTube subscribers. “I’m a hoe, an advocate, a writer, a content creator, a dumbass,” she writes. “I’m allowed to be everything. I am allowed to love whoever I want. I am not definable.”
For those of you curious about Stephanie’s Patreon subscriptions, here’s a breakdown of the tiers and costs at the time of this post:

Stephanie recently revealed that she will be donating “10% of all the money I make on Patreon to the Be The Match foundation.” Celebrities and influencers saying they are donating a percentage of their profits from something almost always winds up being a huge controversy, but Stephanie got out ahead of that as well. “I will post receipts and a video each month,” she insisted.
Just like Stephanie says, some people are probably going to criticize her and judge her for offering nude images. Personally, I 100% agree with her. If you are an adult and you can sell pictures of your boobs, feet, or wang dang doodle to other adults, then more power to you!
Stephanie keeps her images (as far as I can tell, not being a Patreon subscriber myself) very tasteful, but I would also have no issue if she didn’t. Fans of WE tv’s Love After Lockup (from the same producers as 90 Day Fiance) are familiar with cam girl Lacey Whitlow (aka Kaci Kash) and her husband Shane Whitlow. Those two are now on Only Fans essentially selling sex tapes of themselves.
I’m honestly suspicious that one of the main reasons they even did Love After Lockup was to launch their xxx business together. And that’s totally cool with me! I don’t want to see it, but I have no issue with those adults who do and are willing to pay for it. That being said, I’m not a big fan of cast members whose unterior motives make their stories seem inauthentic. But that’s just my take as a reality TV fan in the context of the entertainment value of the show.
Speaking of cast members’ ulterior motives interfering with the authenticity of their stories, that is my biggest worry with Stephanie. As I stated in my previous post: “So, is Stephanie and her Australian girlfriend Erika’s relationship just a stunt to get on the show? Obviously I cannot know for sure, but I can say with absolute confidence that it is something Stephanie would do.”
Stephanie responded to our post on Twitter by writing in part: “I know people will have reservations about me because I’m quite outrageous online, but you will see a truly different side on #beforethe90days.”
I’m certainly willing to give her the benefit of the doubt, and I will be among the millions tuning in Sunday night for her television debut! 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sunday nights at8/7c on TLC.
If you can’t wait until Sunday night to get a dose of Stephanie, but you also don’t have an extra dollar a month to subscribe to her on Patreon, then just head on over to her YouTube channel! You can check out some of her recent videos with titles like “Valentine’s Day Sexy Lingerie & Cute Outfits TRY-ON HAUL!,” “SIT ON MY FACE SONG (THERE IS NO WAY THIS WILL BE MONETIZED)!!!” and “This is Who I Really Am… A Thong on My Head & ‘Sexy’ Pajamas!”
If you’re looking for something with a 90 Day Fiance theme, then I suggest you check out “Sex & Relationship Answers | I’M ON 90 DAY FIANCE ANNOUNCEMENT!” Or, you can watch what has to be Stephanie’s tribute to fellow Before the 90 Days star Caesar Mack: “EATING MY BRA AND UNDERWEAR | ASMR MUKBANG.”
UPDATE – Stephanie just revealed on Instagram that she is planning to make a YouTube Q&A video answering questions about her offering nude ontent. Here’s her post with the info:
