On Easter weekend 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Mahogany Roca shared with her Instagram followers that she has been going through some serious struggles since the show ended that culminated in an almost fatal drug overdose.
“My story time. I became someone different since the show ended. Open my demons and get on my way in his dreams. I found mine, almost 1 month ago I suffered an overdose that almost killed me,” Mahogany wrote in her Instagram caption.
Mahogany seems to be saying that she became “someone different” since the show ended and has been haunted by “demons” that led to a drug overdose.
She said that she used pills to help her sleep, but accidentally took too many. She doesn’t remember much about what happened, but her partner Ben Rathburn was on the phone with her.
She was able to survive and now has a renewed gratitude for life that she wanted to share as an Easter message.
“I started taking some pills to rest until work, love, more friendships completely stole my time. And I accidentally thought I would sleep happily! I don’t remember much of the story but when I was unconscious I wanted to be able to live and I couldn’t! Listen to Ben’s voice, who was on the phone screaming!” she wrote. “Mahogany! Wake up! Are you breathing? And I woke up! Long journey that was coming to me! I’m a healthy person, but I didn’t think the pills would give me a bad move. Anyway, someone in the sense that when almost lost his life, now is grateful to that?🫶🏻Why not thank that this Easter #90dayfiance #90dayfiancehappilyeverafter #happyeaster #easterbunny #storytime”