Is Khloe back with Tristan? Kardashian gives surprising update on her love life

On and off again couple Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson always have fans guessing.
This time though, we know whether or not they’re together because Khloe is announcing the truth directly to fans.
Khloe and Tristan
The Kardashians star Khloe Kardashian has shared her dating life across two different reality series.
Showing behind the scenes of her relationships with Lamar Odom, French Montana and the NBA’s own Tristan Thompson, the reality star has been pretty open about her dating hits and misses.
When Thompson cheated on Khloe multiple times from 2017 to 2022, everyone was hoping that Kardashian would kick him to the curb for good.
Khloe welcomed a second baby with Thompson instead, despite him also having a baby at the same time with Maralee Nichols.
Despite supporting the baller when his mother died earlier this year, it looks like the Keeping Up with the Kardashians might have finally moved on for good.
Kardashian on Twitter
Khloe Kardashian is known for interacting with her fans on social media, and making posts (both cryptic and direct) alluding to her current relationship situations.
A fan recently asked Khloe about her “man” and the reality star immediately responded:
Who has time for a man lol I have a 6 month old baby and True and I are sickly codependent on one another. Ha! I secretly love it. No but for real…. No man right now…. He’s in my prayers too ha! 🙏🏽
— Khloé (@khloekardashian) February 6, 2023
Sounds like Khloe is 100% single… for now!
The Good American creator is looking for a partner, however, mentioning that she is ‘praying’ for a man.
We just hope that Tristan doesn’t answer her prayers!
