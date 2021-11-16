19 Kids and Counting stars Anna and Josh Duggar welcomed their seventh child together last month, less than five weeks before Josh is scheduled to go on trial for multiple child porn0graphy charges.
Anna made the announcement on multiple social media platforms earlier today. She posted a photo of little Madyson and wrote:
Meet little Madyson Lily Duggar! 💝”
33-year-old Anna shared the same photo in her Instagram stories and added some additional details. Madyson was born at 2:39AM on October 23. She weighed seven pounds, nine ounces and measured 20 inches long at birth.
Here’s Anna Duggar’s Instagram post:
Madyson joins older siblings Mackynzie Renée (12), Michael James (10), Marcus Anthony (8), Meredith Grace (6), Mason Garrett (4), and Maryella Hope (almost 2). The name choice is already stirring up a bit of controversy given the fact that one of Josh’s numerous scandals involved his use of the mistress seeking website Ashley Madison.
Josh is currently living with friends of the Duggar family as he awaits trial. He has a GPS tracking device and is only allowed to be around his children if Anna is present. He is not allowed to be around any other minors, but he is allowed to attend church, court, etc.
Josh and Anna Duggar revealed the pregnancy back in April, just days before the former Executive Director of The Family Research Council Action was arrested for child porn0graphy after federal investigators found disturbing images and video on a computer at Josh’s business.
At the time of the pregnancy announcement, there was a lot of criticism online about the couple having a seventh child while they appeared to be having financial difficulties — due in part to the numerous scandals surrounding Josh. The pregnancy drew much more criticism when it was revealed that Josh and Anna knew about the federal investigation since November of 2019 when federal agents initially raided Josh’s used car lot and confiscated his computer and other devices.
If you are curious about the specific allegations against Josh Duggar, here is an excerpt from our previous post with details from Josh’s bond hearing:
Josh Duggar allegation details
As part of the four-hour Zoom hearing, investigators shared details about the allegations against Josh Duggar and the investigation that resulted in his arrest.
Little Rock police were alerted to someone downloading child porn0graphy to a computer in Northwest Arkansas via a peer-to-peer file sharing network.
Homeland Security Investigations were able to track the suspected computer to Josh Duggar’s used car lot in Springdale. HSI received a federal search warrant for the property, which was served in November of 2019.
From THV 11:
Agents searched the property and seized multiple computers and Duggar’s personal iPhone. Faulkner claimed Duggar used a Linux partition on one of the computers at the car lot to get around software that alerted his wife if he viewed porn0graphy. After analyzing the seized materials, Faulkner says his team found several files depicting child p0rn on a computer that Duggar had accessed. Faulkner stated some of the types of images located on Duggar’s computer ranked among the worst he has seen in his career investigating child porn0graphy.
Josh was not told why the car lot was being investigated, but he specifically asked investigators if it was because child porn0graphy had been downloaded to his computer. He also admitted to investigators that he had a TOR browser installed on his computer, which would give him access to the dark web and peer-to-peer networks.
Homeland Security Special Agent Gerald Faulkner said that investigators found a two-minute video on Josh’s computer that included two underage girls and a man engaging in sexual acts. There were also 65 photos of a girl “consistent with child pornography.”
Josh Duggar’s trial is scheduled to begin on November 30. It’s unknown if the trial will be televised like that of another TLC reality star, 90 Day Fiance‘s Geoffrey Paschel.
