19 Kids and Counting star Josh Duggar is facing multiple counts of child pornography. The 33-year-old was arrested in Arkansas on Thursday, but it wasn’t until today that we learned the disturbing details on the allegations against the former Family Research Council Action Director.
According to the indictment (included below), Josh is facing one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.
The alleged receipt and possession took place in Arkansas “between on or about May 14, 2019 and on or about May 16, 2019.” The possession charge specifies that the images Josh was in possession of included “images of minors under the age of 12.”
If convicted, Josh faces up to 20 years of imprisonment and fines up to $250,000.00 on each count.
From TMZ:
Duggar appeared before the judge at the Western District of Arkansas Federal Court from jail via Zoom, where he entered a plea of not guilty on all counts.
A court hearing’s set for next week to determine if Duggar will be granted bond release, but he’s to remain in custody until then. The judge ruled if bond is granted … Duggar will be required to stay with a third-party custodian, and that person can’t have unsupervised minors in the home.
His trial is scheduled for July.
Josh Duggar attorney’s statement
Josh Duggar is being represented by attorney Travis Story of Story Law Firm and Justin K. Gelfand. The attorneys issued a joint statement earlier today in regards to the charges against Josh:
Josh Duggar has been charged in a two-count indictment. He has pled not guilty to both charges and we intend to defend this case aggressively and thoroughly.
In this country, no one can stop prosecutors from charging a crime. But when you’re accused, you can fight back in the courtroom—and that is exactly what Josh intends to do.
Duggar Family statement on Josh Duggar charges
The Duggar family also issued a statement in response to Josh’s arrest earlier today:
We appreciate your continued prayers for our family at this time. The accusations brought against Joshua today are very serious. It is our prayer that the truth, no matter what it is, will come to light, and that this will all be resolved in a timely manner. We love Josh and Anna and continue to pray for their family.
– Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar
Most of the rest of the Duggar clan have remained silent on Josh’s arrest, but his sister Jinger Vuolo shared this statement:
We are disturbed to hear of the charges against Josh. While this case must go through the legal system, we want to make it clear that we absolutely condemn any form of child abuse and fully support the authorities and judicial process in their pursuit of justice.
Duggar family reportedly knew for weeks
A source for The Sun claims that Josh’s arrest was not a surprise for family members, including his pregnant wife Anna.
“The family has known that this has been coming for weeks, and Josh has been preparing himself,” the source reveals.
“They are praying together for Josh and Anna, who is standing by her husband as she always has.”
Full Josh Duggar indictment
Here is the full indictment of Josh Duggar, filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Arkansas on Wednesday — click images to enlarge:
