Naturally, there’s new Anna Duggar divorce gossip, thanks to her (still) husband Josh getting sentenced on child pornography charges. This time, though, the real question is – will the gossip stick? Is Josh’s 12.5-year prison sentence the thing that finally breaks Anna and Josh apart?
If you’ve followed the Josh and Anna saga even casually, you know that Anna Duggar divorce gossip is about as rare as news of a Duggar pregnancy. At this point, all we can say for sure is that the Duggars are probably done with reality TV forever.
Still, the notion of Anna suing Josh for divorce at least seems likelier than ever. Despite the couple welcoming babies number six and seven not long before Josh’s trial began, it’s hardly been smooth sailing since then. Following legal woes of Josh’s unrelated to the child pornography charges, he, Anna, and their brood had already moved into Jim Bob’s warehouse.
And the pressure of the trial is sure to have taken its toll. Astute observers may well recall that Josh already rejected a plea deal late last summer, months before his trial began. Anna hasn’t spoken publicly about the plea deal or about Josh’s legal team’s decision to decline. Given that he’ll now be imprisoned until 2034, though, it’s possible that the decision has not aged well in any of the Duggar households.
According to The Hollywood Gossip, while Anna appears to be “standing by her man,” she also might have “considered other options” for her husband. Apparently, there’s “a lot of sympathy” for Anna in the Duggars’ church – along with “plenty of upstanding, religious men…who would appreciate and take care of” her.
Furthermore, while a religious divorce is said to be still too much for Anna, a “legal separation” might be in the cards.
One other wild card in this particular mix: Josh’s cousin Amy Duggar says she’s been trying to reach Anna for weeks. Her goal: to convince Anna that there’s “no shame” in divorce when the spouse in question has committed crimes as grievous as Josh’s.
(Photo credits: Instagram; US Marshals)
John Sharp is Starcasm’s chief editorial correspondent-at-large. E-mail him a hot tip.