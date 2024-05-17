On March 1, 2015, Stacy Feldman’s husband found her passed out in the bathtub with the water still running after she didn’t show up to pick their children up from a carnival. Paramedics were called but, unfortunately, failed to revive Stacy.
After Stacy’s funeral, her sister Susan had a lot of unanswered questions as her cause of death was undetermined. What really happened to Stacy?
Bob Feldman told the police that he thought Stacy’s consumption of a THC edible the night before at a party led to her death. He also noted all the health problems Stacy had, and said she’d had a mediation injected into her spine.
Bob said he had pulled Stacy from the tub, and by the time detectives showed up, the floor was dry.
She had bruises and abrasions all over her body. Bob said that she had so many injuries because he had had tried to pull her from the tub. She also had two fentanyl patches on her body, which may be a clue that she had an accidental overdose.
One thing that struck detectives as odd was that she was wearing a watch while in the shower.
Three years later, however, Bob was arrested after his arrest affidavit was unsealed after pressure from Stacy’s friends and family. In the affidavit, it was revealed that Stacy had just learned that Bob was having an affair with a woman he met on Tinder.
Other information uncovered was that he collected a $750,000 life insurance policy he had taken out five years prior, and Stacy had no THC in her system at the time of her death.
In April 2022, 59-year-old Robert Feldman was convicted of murdering his wife, Stacy Feldman, in 2015. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.