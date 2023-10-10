Watch Brody Jenner drink fiancée Tia Blanco’s breast milk ‘It’s frigging delicious’

The Hills star Brody Jenner just had his first child with fiancée Tia Blanco and he is documenting every step, including when he drank breast milk.
Brody Jenner
Brody Jenner, 40, was the star of several reality series including MTV’s The Hills and The Hills: New Beginnings. He is the son of Olympian Caitlyn Jenner and actress Linda Thompson.
The Hills star Brody Jenner was previously “married” to Kaitlynn Carter though their marriage was never legal in the United States, a point that was likely the downfall of their relationship.
Currently Jenner is engaged to pro surfer Tia Blanco, 26. The pair just welcomed their first child and are documenting their lives on their YouTube channel Brody & Tia.
Baby Honey Raye
Honey Raye Jenner was born on July 29, 2023. She is the first child of both father Brody Jenner and mother Tia Blanco.
Jenner recorded their home birth, which included a tub of water, allowing fans to see a behind the scenes experience of Blanco’s natural birthing experience.
The couple announced the arrival of their first baby in a joint Instagram post on Aug. 10, 2023.
Jenner drinks breast milk
In their latest video on Instagram, Brody and Tia tell their fans about the first month at home with their newborn Honey Raye. The proud parents show off the baby in the video as they lay in their yard to record the video.
The next shot is Brody explaining to his fiancée that they were out of almond milk and so he had an interesting Plan B: Tia’s breast milk.
Brody: Now I hear great things about breast milk, I hear it’s very nutritious, I hear it’s very delicious. I think it will do…
Brody: Sorry to disturb you, but we are out of almond milk, do you mind if we use the breast milk that I put in the fridge last night?
Tia: No I think it will be really good for you…
Brody: Do you want your breast milk latte? I’m excited to try it. (sips) It’s frigging delicious!
Okay, well, cheers Brody!
