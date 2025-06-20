90 DAY FIANCÉ Amanda Wilhelm married again Exclusive Details

ByAsa Hawks

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Amanda Wilhelm is married again!

Amanda and her new husband, Joel Zalazar, made the announcement with an Instagram video drinking what appears to be white wine together:

“Husband and Wife,” Amanda wrote in the caption. She added a red heart emoji and a string of hash tags that left little doubt the couple had tied the knot, including #mrandmrs, #itsofficial, #husbandandwife and #married.

Starcasm can exclusively reveal Amanda and Joel appear to have exchanged vows months ago. Court records list the couple’s marriage date as January 16, 2025. The couple’s marriage application was filed a couple weeks earlier on January 2.

The January wedding was less than six months after Amanda and Joel announced they were engaged with an Instagram gallery:

90 Day Fiancé viewers will likely recall Amanda’s tragic story of becoming a widow with two young children. Her first husband, Jason Wilhelm, died in March of 2022 shortly after being diagnosed with cancer. He was just 45 years old.

Amanda also lost her sister in 2022. Her mother passed away a few years earlier in 2019.

Congratulations to Amanda and Joel! He seems to be stepping into the stepdad role with joy, and he and Amanda definitely make for a great looking couple! Perhaps we will get to meet him on a future 90 Day Fiancé series?

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com


web analytics


Similar Posts

Before the 90 Days Amanda Wilhelm Instagram
|

BEFORE THE 90 DAYS Widow Amanda Wilhelm responds to criticism from fans

ByAsa Hawks

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Amanda Wilhelm shared the very emotional story of how she lost her husband, Jason Wilhelm, to ampullary cancer less than two weeks after he was diagnosed. Jason was only 45 years old when he died on March 19, 2022. He left behind two young children that he…

90 DAY FIANCÉ Razvan Coicoi’s sexiest thirst traps
|

90 DAY FIANCÉ Razvan Coicoi’s sexiest thirst traps

ByAshley Marie

Now that Amanda is out of the picture we can thirst over Razvan Coicoi’s hottest Instagram posts in peace. Read more to see the 90 Day Fiancé star’s sexiest posts… Before the 90 Days 90 Day Fiancé is a TLC reality series which has several spin offs and interpretations. The Last Resort, The Other Way…

90 Day Fiance Before the 90 Days Amanda Wilhelm arrested for battery in 2010
|

90 DAY FIANCE Amanda Wilhelm battery arrest details EXCLUSIVE

ByAsa Hawks

Razvan’s friend Diana might want to watch her back! Starcasm can exclusively reveal that 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Amanda Wilhelm was arrested for battery after an altercation with a woman that included another man… and a baseball bat?! The incident and resulting arrest happened in Panama City Beach, Florida in 2010….

Before the 90 Days Amanda Wilhelm's sister Amber Green
|

BEFORE THE 90 DAYS Amanda’s sister Amber part of ‘history-making meth bust,’ currently sober and engaged

ByAsa Hawks

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Amanda Wilhelm has faced several tragedies involving the passing of family members in recent years. In addition to losing her husband, Jason Wilhelm, to ampullary cancer in March of 2022, Amanda also lost her younger sister, Ashley, less than a month later. Three years prior to losing…

90 DAY FIANCE Amanda Wilhelm was a Hooters waitress PHOTOS
|

90 DAY FIANCE Amanda Wilhelm was a Hooters waitress PHOTOS

ByAshley Marie

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Amanda Wilhelm was a Hooters waitress and she has just posted the throwback photos. Keep scrolling to see them here… 90 Day Fiancé 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days is a TLC reality series that spawned from the original installment of 90 Day Fiancé. The show…

Before the 90 Days Amanda Wilhelm's sister Ashley died in 2022
|

BEFORE THE 90 DAYS Amanda Wilhelm lost her sister in 2022, mom in 2019

ByAsa Hawks

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Amanda Wilhelm shared her heart-breaking story of losing her husband, Jason Wilhelm, early last year less than two weeks after he was diagnosed with ampullary cancer. Jason’s death left 31-year-old Amanda alone to raise their two children, ages 6 and 3. Suffering the sudden, unexpected loss of…