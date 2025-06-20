90 DAY FIANCÉ Amanda Wilhelm married again Exclusive Details

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Amanda Wilhelm is married again!

Amanda and her new husband, Joel Zalazar, made the announcement with an Instagram video drinking what appears to be white wine together:

“Husband and Wife,” Amanda wrote in the caption. She added a red heart emoji and a string of hash tags that left little doubt the couple had tied the knot, including #mrandmrs, #itsofficial, #husbandandwife and #married.

Starcasm can exclusively reveal Amanda and Joel appear to have exchanged vows months ago. Court records list the couple’s marriage date as January 16, 2025. The couple’s marriage application was filed a couple weeks earlier on January 2.

The January wedding was less than six months after Amanda and Joel announced they were engaged with an Instagram gallery:

90 Day Fiancé viewers will likely recall Amanda’s tragic story of becoming a widow with two young children. Her first husband, Jason Wilhelm, died in March of 2022 shortly after being diagnosed with cancer. He was just 45 years old.

Amanda also lost her sister in 2022. Her mother passed away a few years earlier in 2019.

Congratulations to Amanda and Joel! He seems to be stepping into the stepdad role with joy, and he and Amanda definitely make for a great looking couple! Perhaps we will get to meet him on a future 90 Day Fiancé series?

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com









