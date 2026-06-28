90 DAY FIANCÉ fans are telling Josh Atkins to “run” from Catie Norboe over concerns about red flags.

Catie’s storyline has already sparked debate over her drinking, her habit of kissing or trying to kiss other people, and her comments connecting that behavior to OCD/intrusive thoughts.

In a recent episode clip, things escalated when Josh watched Catie drunkenly ask multiple men for kisses at her birthday party, including Ryan, a friend she had previously hooked up with. Josh said he felt like the “slack” he was giving Catie was being “thrown in my face.”

The tension hasn’t just been about partying, though. In another clip, Josh pushed back after Catie dismissed his desire for a dining table and chairs, saying he felt like she was treating him as though he was “a bit stupid.”

After viewers flooded him with comments telling him to “run,” Josh responded online, acknowledging that people may look at his relationship with Catie and think, “What the f—,” but said he was tired of strangers acting like authorities on his life.

He told one critic to “change the channel and read a book,” and reminded others: “You do you. Enjoy the show!”