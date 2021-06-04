90 DAY FIANCE is Ronald Daniel’s father?

On 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Tiffany Franco’s son Daniel calls his mother’s new husband Ronald Smith “dad” with such ease, that it could almost seem like Ronald is his biological dad. Although Ronald does have a baby daughter with Tiffany named Carley Rose, he is Daniel’s stepfather. The truth about Daniel’s biological dad Roger is heartbreaking.
In October 2018, Daniel’s father was shot and killed while trying to break up a workplace fight.
Although Daniel is attached to Ronald as his father figure, he is not too keen on the possibility of permanently relocating to South Africa. On the episodes currently airing Ronald is facing problems immigrating to America because of new immigration rules, COVID-19, and his criminal record. If Ronald can’t immigrate to the United States, he wants Tiffany, Daniel, and Carley to move to South Africa to be with him.
Tiffany is doing everything she can to bring Ronald over, including asking her father to co-sign for financial responsibility for him, but it still might not be enough. Before his tragic death, Roger who is the spitting image of Daniel wasn’t a big part of Daniel’s life because, according to Tiffany, he wasn’t ready to be a dad.
During a video chat with Daniel, Ronald puts pressure on the young boy to convince his mother to move to South Africa: “So you gotta speak to your mom more often and ask her ‘Mommy, when are we going to South Africa? When are we going to South Africa?’ You must ask her everyday.” This upsets Daniel because he was not happy with his previous trip to South Africa and doesn’t want to uproot his life to move there. It’s also manipulative to try to convince Daniel to ask his mother to do something to serve Ronald’s desires.