Collin Gosselin Wants Kate to Answer Questions About Zip-Tie Allegations on a Lie Detector

Collin Gosselin is challenging Kate Gosselin to face his allegations in real time.

During a new long-form interview with Strange McKnights on YouTube, the former Jon & Kate Plus 8 child star issued what he called a “formal invitation” for his estranged mother to sit for a lie detector test with him, saying he wants the truth about his childhood and his previous abuse allegations to be aired publicly.

“This is a formal invitation to her,” Collin said, referring to what he described as “the day she literally got me out of the house” and had “ambulance friends” pick him up. He did not go into detail about that moment in the interview, saying he is saving the full account for a tell-all he is currently writing.

Then Collin turned to one of the most disturbing allegations he has made publicly: that Kate zip-tied him as a child.

“I did just say on social media that I would like to invite my mom to do a lie detector test,” he said. “And that would be one of the questions, mom, if you’re listening to this. We would ask about the zip ties.”

Collin said he would also want questions about whether Kate was ever violent toward his siblings or “put your hands on your siblings,” adding, “I want to get into everything.”

The former TLC child star said his challenge was not one-sided. He suggested that both he and Kate be connected to lie detectors and heart monitors while either asking each other questions directly or allowing an interviewer to ask them.

“For me, I have nothing to hide,” he said. “I want to ask her these questions. We can even do a livestream too.”

Collin has been speaking more openly in recent years about what he says happened behind the scenes of the family’s reality-TV image. In 2024, he alleged in an interview with The U.S. Sun that Kate had isolated him from his siblings, confined him in a basement room and zip-tied his hands and feet. Kate’s attorney told the outlet he did not believe she had done anything to “intentionally harm” Collin and said she acted to protect herself and the family from what he characterized as Collin’s troubled behavior.

Kate has also previously defended the decision to place Collin in a behavioral health facility, saying in a 2023 statement that he had received multiple psychiatric diagnoses and that the placement was made for the safety of Collin, herself and the other children. Collin and Jon Gosselin have denied Kate’s characterization of him.

The renewed challenge comes as Collin is preparing to publish his memoir, In the Shadow of Eight: Surviving the Reality of My Childhood, which is scheduled for release Oct. 13, 2026. Collin has said the book will cover the parts of his life that viewers never saw during the height of Jon & Kate Plus 8.

In the Strange McKnights interview, he made it clear that he views a public lie detector test as a way to cut through competing narratives.

“For so long, she’s been putting on this facade to the media,” Collin said. “I want these questions to be put out there. I want the truth to be told.”

He added, “I always say, ‘There’s the truth, and there’s the truth from Kate Gosselin’s point of view.’ So, let’s just put it all out there. This is my formal invitation to her.”

📸 StrangeMcKnights