WE TV series Age Inappropriate features K-1 visa couple Kent and Jay-Anne

WE TV recently announced their new reality series Age Inappropriate featuring couples with large age gaps. Of interest to 90 Day Fiancé fans, one of the couples featured is 60-year-old Kent and his 29-year-old bride Jay-Anne from the Philippines, who came to the United States on a K-1 visa.

In addition to being married, Kent and Jay-Anne share three children together under the age of 5.

KENT AND JAY-ANNE RELATIONSHIP TIMELINE

According to their social media platforms, Kent and Jay-Anne have been in a relationship for six years. However, Kent shared a post with photos from their first meeting that included a May, 2021 date.

In May of 2021, Kent was 56 and Jay-Anne was 25.

Jay-Anne got pregnant some time around May of 2021, and Kent proposed in December of 2021 with a surprise event disguised as a baby shower.

Kent and Jay-Anne welcomed their first child together, son Rayce, in January of 2022. Jay-Anne was still living in the Philippines at the time.

Jay-Anne got pregnant again when Kent visited the Philippines in late 2022. In December of 2022, Joy-Anne received notice that her K-1 visa had been approved.

In January of 2023, Jay-Anne shared a video documenting her last days in the Philippines and first days in Hawaii.

Jay-Anne gave birth to her and Kent’s daughter Raqui on May 26, 2023 in Hawaii.

Kent posted in May of 2026 that he and Jay-Anne had been married for three years, so they must have gotten married in May of 2023 or just prior. (Surprisingly, I was unable to find any posts about the couple’s actual wedding.)

Jay-Anne gave birth to the couple’s third child, son Rocinante “Roci”, in August of 2025 after a very difficult delivery.

You can learn all about Kent and Jay-Anne’s relationship when Age Inappropriate premieres this August on WE TV!

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com