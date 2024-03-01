We have some very sad news to report for fans of 16 and Pregnant. Season 7 dad Sean Garinger, who was the father of Selena Gutierrez’s daughters Dareli and Esmi, has passed away.
Sean’s friends and family members broke the news with numerous social posts over the past two days. Selena’s brother Ricky, who has essentially become the Gutierrez family spokesperson on social media, shared multiple posts about Sean’s passing.
Here are a couple examples from Ricky’s Instagram stories:
Ricky confirms with Starcasm that Sean passed away on February 28 in a motor vehicle accident at the age of 20. We don’t have any additional information at this time.
UPDATE – The Sun US spoke with Sean’s mother, Mary Hobbs, who confirms Sean died in an ATV accident on Wednesday. Mary’s comments from The Sun:
‘I was with him when it happened. He was just moving [the ATV] from one parking spot to the next for me, so I could back into park,’ she recounted.
‘He pulled [in] front of me to park the ATV and the ground gave way from all the rain and mud.’
She went on to say that the ATV flipped and ‘crushed’ his skull.
Sean and Selena welcomed their daughter Dareli Marie Gutierrez on October 7, 2020. For those 16 and Pregnant fans looking for a refresher on Selena and Sean’s story, here is their intro clip from MTV:
Selena and Sean have a second child together
Selena Gutierrez gave birth to another girl named Esmi in June of 2022. It came as a bit of a surprise to many of her followers when it was later revealed that Sean was was the father of her second child as well.
Selena and Sean had a HUGE fight in May of 2021. Selena’s family got involved, and Selena wound up getting arrested at one point.
It was assumed by many of Selena’s followers that the relationship was not salvageable. That was apparently not the case.
As evidenced by the fact that Sean was in North Carolina and Selena was in Colorado at the time of his passing, Selena and Sean were not together when he died.
Sean Garinger’s obituary
Sean “Squishy” Tai Garinger, age 20, of South Dakota, passed away on February 28, 2024, in Boone, NC. He was born on June 11, 2003. Sean, known affectionately as “Squishy,” was a military brat who touched lives all around the country. He never knew a stranger, regardless of age, and was always willing to lend a helping hand. His kind and generous nature endeared him to all who knew him.
Sean had a passion for living life to the fullest. He enjoyed driving RC cars, sky diving, shark diving, dirt bikes, flying his drone, driving ATVs, surfing, and spending time in the ocean. His adventurous spirit and love for excitement were evident in all aspects of his life.
He is survived by his beloved daughters, DARELI and ESMI, his mother MARY HOBBS, and his sisters Shania, Lydia, Isabella, Ember, Kayden, and Casslyn.
A service to honor Sean’s life will be held at Austin & Barnes Funeral Home in Boone, NC, on Saturday, March 2, 2024, at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to any homeless shelter of your choice in memory of Sean “Squishy” Tai Garinger.
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home in Boone, NC, is assisting the family with arrangements during this difficult time.
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com