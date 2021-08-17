At the start of 90 Day Fiance: The Single Life Colt is single and has lost his job due to COVID. What does Colt normally do for a living?
Colt’s career
According to his LinkedIn profile, Colt is a software engineer who worked in research and development at Konami Gaming, a casino gaming company in Las Vegas, Nevada.
“I am a creative, driven software engineer, at my best when actively engaged in seeking solutions to complex and demanding problems,” Colton wrote on his LinkedIn bio. “I enjoy working across the full spectrum of programming challenges and am always eager to develop my understanding of new tools and technologies that will enhance my professional performance.”
Before his job at Konami Gaming, Colt worked as a software development engineer in research and development at the Digipen Institute of Technology in Redmond, WA, where he got his degree.
Why did Colton get laid off?
In-person gambling probably took a huge hit when the pandemic lockdowns started last year, so it makes sense that they would start making cuts. He had been working from home for a about two weeks before he got laid off.
He said on The Single Life that he was angry and disappointed in himself when this happened because he had some savings, but not a lot.
How much money did Colt make as a software engineer?
A typical salary for this job and location is between $75k-115k a year. He’s estimated to make about $1,000 per episode for his appearances on the 90 Day Fiancé franchises, with $2,500 bonuses for tell-alls.
What does Colt do as a job now?
So far, it looks like Colt may not have found a new software engineering job, but he may have a new gig to fill in the gaps during these challenging times. Last October (2020) Colt posted a full body shot of himself on Instagram in front of his car that not only showed off his 40-lb. weight loss, but also revealed an Uber sticker on his car’s windshield.
His mom Debbie may be driving for Uber as well. Seven months ago a Las Vegas Redditor reported that their friend’s Uber Eats order was delivered by Debbie.
Is Colt Johnson married now?
At the beginning of episode 1, Colt dons a face handkerchief and goes through a temperature screening to enter a speed-dating event. He may be single at this point in the show, but he’s now a married man. In February 2021, Colt and Vanessa Guerra tied the knot.