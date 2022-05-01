90 Day Fiance Season 9 realtor Bilal Hazziez is pretending to be poor to determine if his fiancée, Trinidad and Tobago native Shaeeda Sween, would still want to be with him if he wasn’t wealthy. His plan does not go well at all, and it looks like the couple’s spiritual marriage may be heading for a spiritual divorce!
Does Bilal’s scheme backfire? Do Bilal and Shaeeda get married or not?
Bilal and Shaeeda Spoiler
Bilal and Shaeeda do eventually get married, as evidenced by their completed marriage license. The license was initially filed in Jackson County, Missouri on December 7, 2021. According to the documents, Bilal and Shaeeda were married at his actual house on Saturday, December 18.
The ceremony was officiated by Hanif Khalil of Missouri City, Texas. The two official witnesses were from Brooklyn and Norcross, Georgia.
The marriage license also reveals that Bilal’s marriage to Shaeeda is his third. He divorced his second wife, and mother of his children,
Shahidah, in November of 2014. There is no record of their marriage in Jackson County, so I do not know the date they were married.
Bilal married another woman named Ameerah in August of 2002. The marriage was short lived and the couple officially divorced in December of 2003. The dissolution was uncontested and there were no children.
To see Bilal and Shaeeda’s sure-to-be rocky road to marriage, keep tuning in to new episodes of 90 Day Fiance airing Sunday nights at 8/7c on TLC.
#90DayFiance Curious to know how much Bilal's actual house is worth? And who owns his childhood home featured on the show? Wonder no more! https://t.co/1QNiSM8xNf
— Starcasm (@starcasm) May 2, 2022
In Touch was the first to report on Bilal and Shaeeda’s marriage license.
