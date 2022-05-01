Megan Fox is four years older than her partner Machine Gun Kelly, and she thinks that means she helped create him and mold him into exactly what she wanted. In an interview with Glamour UK Megan also talks about a ritual the couple performs where they drink their own blood, but even more concerning is Megan’s self-focused idea of manifestation.
“He’s literally my exact physical type that I’ve been manifesting since I was four,” Megan said in the interview. “I’m also four years older than him. So, I think I made him. My thoughts and intentions grew him into the person that he is, who knows what he would’ve looked like or been like if it wasn’t for me.”
This is an alarming viewpoint to take on another human being that suggests a fantasy of creation and control. What we think of in our minds can lead us down certain paths and cause us to take actions that can help create what we have envisioned. It can even be interpreted that how we think and act helps attract or repel certain things from our lives. But to take the idea of manifestation so far as to think you are controlling how a stranger looks and acts, in essence creating them without even knowing them, seems to be the height of a self-aggrandizing delusion that completely ignores the boundaries of other people, and even of the physical realm.
Why do Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly drink each other’s blood?
“So, I guess to drink each other’s blood might mislead people or people are imagining us with goblets and we’re like Game of Thrones, drinking each other’s blood,” Megan explains about their blood-drinking. “It’s just a few drops, but yes, we do consume each other’s blood on occasion for ritual purposes only.”
“I’m much more controlled,” she says. “I read tarot cards and I’m into astrology and I’m doing all these metaphysical practices and meditations. And I do rituals on new moons and full moons, and all these things. And so, when I do it, it’s a passage or it is used for a reason. And it is controlled where it’s like, ‘Let’s shed a few drops of blood and each drink it.’”
At the beginning of the interview, Megan is much more relatable as she reflects on her early days of fame. “I wasn’t allowed to be a human, because I was a topic of conversation and gossip and punchlines,” she said about the time when she was rocketed to the public consciousness via her role in Michale Bay’s Transformers. “I was essentially in hiding for several years of my life.”
She also talked about how her complaints about abuse in Hollywood were taken seriously at the time because the #MeToo movement hadn’t happened yet, which is another important point about how little voices are heard if they are not accompanied by the mood and power of the moment. The truth is still the truth no matter when it is spoken, but it isn’t always heard or accepted.
“I think that I was ahead of the #MeToo movement by almost a decade,” Megan said. “I was always speaking out against some of the abusive, misogynistic, patriarchal things that were going on in Hollywood back in 2008 and 2009, way before people were ready to embrace that or tolerate it. And I actually got ridiculed for doing it. I think people just have had time to review that, in retrospect.”