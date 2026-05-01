WE TV This Is Poly cast bios, photos and preview trailer

WE TV’s new polyamory reality series This Is Poly premieres Friday, May 29. We now have an extended preview trailer, as well as photos and bios for all five polycules featured in the debut season.

“Polyamory is here, and it’s not just a kink, a phase or a loophole for cheaters,” WE TV’s press release reveals. “Defined as the practice or desire to have multiple romantic relationships with the informed consent of all partners involved, it’s a form of consensual non-monogamy where people engage in intimate relationships with more than one person at a time. The rise of polyamory coincides with the decline of monogamy as a one-size-fits-all approach to relationships and marriage. What was once stigmatized and outcast is now seeming like it could be a more realistic, healthy approach to love.”

This Is Poly Season 1 will consist of eight episodes documenting “five wildly different polycules, interconnected groups of people in polyamorous relationships.” New episodes will air Friday nights at 9:30 PM EST — immediately following Love After Lockup.

THIS IS POLY SEASON 1 PREVIEW TRAILER

THIS IS POLY CAST PHOTOS & BIOS



Kami, Trent & Nita (Redding, CA)

Introduced in the season premiere of Love After Lockup, Kami and Trent are a married couple that come from a very strict religious background, with their friends and family unaware of their new lifestyle as a polycule with Nita. As they plan a commitment ceremony to their “forever” with Nita, the throuple must decide how to tell their loved ones about their relationship and face the reactions that come with it—from outsiders and from within their polycule.



Marley & Bri (Las Vegas, NV)

Marley and Bri are actively looking for a third partner to add to their polycule… And a fourth, fifth and sixth, but they have to start somewhere. The duo was previously part of a larger polycule with Marley’s (not-so) ex-husband, who she still hasn’t officially divorced. Bri must decide how long she can hang on, knowing there may be a deeper reason Marley won’t divorce him, all while the duo dates new women to grow their polycule.



Becca, Jacob & Davis (Raleigh, NC)

Becca, Jacob and Davis own a tattoo shop together and, despite being in love with the same person, Jacob and Davis are not friends and are very different people. They have independent relationships with Becca and do not date one another. Davis recently proposed to Becca, but he made this move without telling Jacob… Becca’s husband. Will this new shift in their polycule’s dynamic cause issues? Can they all get on the same page about how to run their business and, more importantly, their relationship?



BQ & Tehmeena (Long Island, NY)

BQ and Tehmeena currently don’t have a partner and are still recovering from BQ’s many infidelities. They are trying to get back to a place where they can be polyamorous but got into poly as a way to curb BQ’s cheating in the first place. He insists he isn’t currently cheating, but Tehmeena has some serious doubts… and receipts. No matter how bad things get, Tehmeena loves BQ but needs him to show some real commitment. Will the real risk of losing Tehmeena make BQ finally change his ways?



The Yahwehs (Orlando, FL)

At 22 family members, the Yahwehs aren’t exactly a small family. There’s one king (Yahweh Poetic), four queens (Yahweh De’Bash, Yahweh Madi, Yahweh Krystal and Yahweh Jazmin) and 17 kids, with even more babies on the way. Yahweh Madi and Yahweh Krystal are still adjusting to their new lifestyle, causing them to lash out at one another. Amid struggles to conceive naturally, Yahweh Madi and Yahweh Poetic have turned the conversation toward IVF, but when the family faces their biggest challenge yet, could it all be enough to send Yahweh Madi over the edge?

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com