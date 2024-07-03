TEEN MOM Alex Sekella Peters gives birth to baby boy

Teen Mom 3 star Alexandria Sekella Peters’ family continues to grow! The 30-year-old former reality star just welcomed her third child, a baby boy named Stephen! Stephen is the second child for Alex and her husband, Tim Peters.
Alex made the announcement with an Instagram gallery featuring two photos of baby Stephen, who arrived a month early.
“We would like to Welcome Stephen James Peters,” Alex wrote in the caption. “He decided he couldn’t wait to meet his family and joined us 30 days early. Everyone is happy, healthy, and thriving.”
The text on the first photos reveals Stephen was born on July 1. He weighed 3 pounds, 10 ounces and measured 16 inches.
The birth announcement came as a bit of a surprise to many of Alex’s followers on social media as she didn’t post about being pregnant in the months before.
Little Stephen joins one-year-old big sister Althea and 12-year-old big sister Arabella. Yep, Arabella is 12! 🤯
Teen Mom 3 Alex Sekella updates
The last episode of Teen Mom 3 aired in November of 2013. That means more than a decade has passed since Alex and Katie Yeager have been on MTV! (Their Teen Mom 3 co-stars, Mackenzie McKee and Briana DeJesus, would remain on the network as cast members of multiple Teen Mom shows.)
Alex and Arabella’s dad, Matt McCann, broke up while filming Teen Mom 3 due largely to Matt’s struggles with drug addiction.
Alex began dating Tim Peters some time around 2015. After dating for roughly five years, Alex and Tim were married in April of 2020. Here’s a gallery of wedding photos shared by Alex soon after their ceremony:
In January of 2022, Alex joyfully announced Tim completed the process of legally adopting Arabella! That great news was soon followed by more great news with the arrival of the couple’s first biological child, daughter Althea Meredith Peters, on January 30, 2022.
That’s pretty much all of the updates we have on Alex! Congratulations to her and her family on their new addition!
Updates on Alex Sekella’s ex, Matt McCann
After Alex and Arabella’s dad, Matt McCann broke up, he worked hard at getting his life back on track. After celebrating three years of sobriety in May of 2015, Matt married Lakota Koch at a small ceremony in Idaho in December of that year.
The McCanns welcomed their first child together, Matty Jr., in January of 2016. By May of 2016, Matt had reportedly left his wife and was using drugs again.
In June of 2021, Lekota shared a Facebook post that included a photo of Matt and Matty, Jr. holding hands. She shared this message:
If you told me a year ago that I’d be hanging out with my ex husband Matt McCann, his girlfriend and our son together weekly, I would have laughed. If someone would have told me a year ago, that my partner and I would be co-parenting with my son’s dad, I would have called them delusional. Yet, here we all are. Doing day trips together. Making sure Matty feels loved by all of us. Putting him first. Being adults.
The past is the past for a reason. The more people who love my son, the better. Matty deserves to have all of his family in his life.
I’ve been unable to find any updates on Matt since that Facebook post.
Lekota moved on from Matt with a man named Tylor Romig. They are still together and have welcomed two additional children — a girl and a boy.
Here’s a photo gallery of the whole Lekota fam from the fall of 2023:
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com