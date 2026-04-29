Woman attacks cops with swarm of bees in attempt to save neighbor from eviction

A Massachusetts woman is facing jail time after authorities say she unleashed a swarm of bees on sheriff’s deputies in a dramatic attempt to stop her neighbor’s eviction.

The incident, which unfolded during a court-ordered eviction in Longmeadow, quickly escalated from routine to chaotic when 59-year-old beekeeper Rebecca Woods arrived towing a trailer filled with active beehives.

According to officials, Woods began opening the hives and knocking them over, releasing large numbers of agitated bees directly into the path of deputies carrying out the eviction.

Witness footage captured the confusion as officers realized what was happening. “She has a truck full of bees,” one deputy reportedly shouted as the swarm spread across the property.

Deputies stung, one hospitalized

Authorities said multiple deputies were stung during the incident, including at least one who required hospital treatment after being attacked around the head and face.

The situation posed particular danger because some officers on the scene were allergic to bee stings. Prosecutors said Woods was aware of this risk and continued releasing the bees anyway.

During the confrontation, she allegedly responded, “Oh, you’re allergic? Good,” when warned about the potential danger.

Investigators say Woods’ actions were not random. She was attempting to prevent the eviction of a friend and neighbor—an elderly man reportedly undergoing cancer treatment.

Woods, who has previously experienced eviction herself, told authorities she was trying to protect him from losing his home.

Despite the extreme effort, the eviction ultimately proceeded.

Deputies moved in to arrest Woods as bees swarmed the area. In the struggle, hives were overturned and thousands of bees were killed, either crushed or dying after stinging.

Officials later described the incident as unlike anything they had encountered during eviction enforcement.

A jury found Woods guilty of multiple misdemeanor charges, including assault and reckless conduct for using the bees as a weapon against law enforcement.

She was sentenced to six months in jail, though reports indicate she may serve less time due to time already spent in custody.

Authorities emphasized that while evictions are often emotionally charged, using dangerous tactics like releasing a swarm of bees created serious risks not only for officers but also for nearby residents.