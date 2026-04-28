Miss Juicy from Little Women Atanta arrested for driving with a suspended license

Reality television personality Shirlene King-Pearson, widely known as Ms. Juicy from ‘Little Women: Atlanta,’ was arrested in Georgia last month on driving-related charges.

According to police reports, the 54-year-old star was taken into custody on April 18 in Winder, Georgia. She was charged with driving with a suspended license and operating a vehicle without insurance. The arrest was confirmed by the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office, and records show she was booked into jail at approximately 7:00 p.m.

According to jail records, Shirlene was also booked in Walton County, Georgia on April 19 for failure to appear.

📸Barrow County Sheriff’s Office