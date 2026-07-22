Why Didn’t The Ultimatum’s Hayley Hendrich Pursue Charges Against Blake Robertson?

The Ultimatum star Hayley Hendrich is speaking out after her former fiancé, Blake Robertson, was arrested over an alleged assault involving her following filming of the Netflix series.

Although the case was ultimately dismissed and expunged after Hendrich declined to pursue charges, according to Tudum, her decision was made to help protect Robertson’s public image, not because she believed there was nothing for him to answer for.

Yesteryear, July 21, Hayley told Us Weekly that being forced to relive the situation publicly has been “very hard.”

“It’s been hard. It’s been very hard just having to relive everything,” Hayley told Us Weekly. “It’s been really hard just because there were certain decisions that I made regarding that whole situation.”

An official Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office booking report shows that Robertson was taken into custody at approximately 9:48 p.m. on Oct. 18, 2025. The report lists the offense as “Assault FV Contact” under Texas Penal Code 22.01 and categorizes it as a Class C misdemeanor handled by the Nacogdoches Police Department. The booking document itself does not identify Hendrich or provide a narrative of the alleged incident.

TMZ reported that the arrest followed an alleged physical incident involving Hendrich at a Nacogdoches business after filming for Season 4 had ended. Hendrich confirmed to the outlet that she declined to have charges pursued against Robertson.

According to Netflix’s Tudum, Hendrich said she signed an affidavit as a favor to Robertson in an effort to protect his public image, allegedly at his request. She did not dispute signing the document; instead, she challenged the implication that her signature proved the underlying allegation was false.

That distinction became particularly important after Robertson referenced the affidavit while defending himself during the reunion.

Hendrich’s position appears to be that she chose to help Robertson avoid potentially lasting legal and reputational consequences while they were handling the situation privately. She has nevertheless said that private discussions did not provide all the accountability she believes is necessary.

TMZ reported that Hendrich and Robertson had conversations about the incident behind closed doors, but that she believes accountability must also be taken publicly.

Robertson’s attorney, Sean Hightower, told TMZ that the prosecutor dismissed the case “almost immediately” and that the records were later expunged. An expunction generally removes qualifying arrest records from public access, which limits the amount of original case documentation currently available for independent examination.

Robertson was not convicted of assault, and an arrest alone does not establish guilt. At the same time, a dismissal does not require Hendrich to abandon her own account of what she experienced—especially when she says her cooperation helped produce that legal outcome.

By the time Hendrich and Robertson filmed the reunion, they had reportedly not spoken for eight months. Robertson described a lengthy conversation they had following the reunion as a chance to reconnect, but Hendrich did not characterize it as a reconciliation.

“There’s so much more context to the things he was saying that I didn’t get to speak about,” she told Tudum. “I know my truth, and I have proof.”

The reunion also covered a separate dispute over Robertson’s allegation that Hendrich punched him during a post-breakup bar confrontation. Hendrich acknowledged pouring a drink over his head but denied punching him. She claimed he later apologized privately for making that accusation.

“You smear me publicly, you apologize to me privately,” Hendrich said. “That doesn’t sit well with me.”