1000 LB SISTERS – Tammy Slaton is Engaged to Andrea Dalton

A new trailer for Season 9 offers the first glimpse of Andrea Dalton’s proposal to Tammy Slaton. In the brief preview, Andrea can be heard asking Tammy, “Will you marry me?” and TLC subsequently congratulated the couple and confirmed that the full story behind the proposal will unfold during the upcoming season.

Although viewers are only now seeing how Andrea popped the question, Tammy actually let the engagement news slip in June 2025.

During an appearance on the Creative Chaos podcast, Tammy was asked what she and Andrea enjoyed doing when cameras were not rolling.

“Me and my fiancée, we just kind of chill at home,” she replied.

Host Hunter Ezell immediately stopped her and asked, “Hold on, you said fiancée?”

Tammy then displayed the engagement ring on her left hand. She was also wearing a silver necklace of Andrea’s name. The revelation came only about two months after Tammy publicly introduced Andrea as her girlfriend on 1000-Lb. Sisters.

Tammy and Andrea met through a dating app, and their romance became Tammy’s first serious public relationship following the death of her husband, Caleb Willingham, in July 2023.

Tammy initially appeared nervous about telling her family she was dating a woman. When she opened up to sisters Amanda Halterman and Misty Wentworth, however, both women reassured her that Andrea’s gender did not matter to them—their concern was whether Tammy was happy and being treated well.

The relationship continued becoming more serious during Season 8, with Andrea asking Tammy to move in with her. Tammy accepted and said that sharing a home felt like the next logical step, while also acknowledging that she hoped marriage could eventually follow.

Season 9 of 1000-Lb. Sisters premieres Tuesday, September 1, at 9 p.m. ET on TLC. Episodes will be available to stream the following day