Why Did Olandria and Nic Break Up? LOVE ISLAND USA Couple Splits After One Year

Olandria Carthen and Nic Vansteenberghe, known to fans as “Nicolandria,” have separated roughly one year after meeting during Season 7 of the Peacock dating series. A source confirmed the breakup to People on July 22, saying the couple decided to end their romantic relationship because their increasingly hectic lives made it difficult to stay connected.

“The distance between them and their busy schedules made it challenging to maintain their connection,” the source said.

However, the split is reportedly amicable. The source added that Olandria and Nic “remain close friends” and continue to have considerable love and respect for one another. They are also expected to support each other’s personal and professional endeavors when possible.

Nic previously discussed how difficult it could be for the couple to find time together while appearing in the Season 2 finale of Love Island: Beyond the Villa in May 2026. Olandria was based in Houston, while Nic lived in Florida and traveled frequently for DJ performances.

Nic explained that he was often working in clubs from Wednesday through Saturday, while Olandria’s modeling and promotional work regularly took her away from Houston.

“Just pray that it aligns,” Nic said of their schedules, noting that they would arrange dinners and visits whenever they unexpectedly found themselves in the same city.

The pair’s careers expanded rapidly after leaving the villa. Olandria pursued modeling, fashion appearances and brand partnerships, while Nic continued traveling for DJ engagements and other entertainment opportunities. Their success also meant that both were frequently on the road.

In a June interview, Olandria acknowledged that the public fixation on whether she and Nic were still together made her uncomfortable.

“When you post too much, they think you’re monetizing and faking it,” she explained. “When you don’t post at all, they can’t tell if y’all are together. There’s no winning.”

She also questioned why strangers needed constant photographic evidence of their relationship, pointing to fans who analyzed whether the couple had spent enough time together at Coachella.

Olandria emphasized that they preferred to enjoy ordinary dates and private time without documenting every interaction for their followers. Nic similarly said that he allowed the public to see only a small portion of their relationship.

Olandria and Nic met while filming Season 7 of Love Island USA, but their romantic connection developed under unusual circumstances.

During Casa Amor, both contestants were made to believe they had been eliminated before being sent on a private date together. They were then given the choice of leaving the competition or coupling up and returning to the villa.

Although they initially paired up partly to remain on the show, Nic revealed that he had been interested in Olandria from the beginning. Olandria later said she initially resisted exploring that attraction because Nic had formed a relationship with her friend Cierra Ortega.

After returning to the villa and eventually deciding to pursue their chemistry, Olandria and Nic reached the finale and finished in second place behind Season 7 winners Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales. Their slow-burn romance became one of the season’s biggest storylines and attracted a really passionate online following.