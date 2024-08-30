|

Who is Skyla Deem’s dad? Angela Deem’s ex Billy photos & details

ByAsa Hawks

Angela Deem's ex and Skyla Deem's dad Billy

90 Day Fiancé star Angela Deem’s daughter Skyla Deem sparked fans’ curiosity by posting a photo slideshow on social media in August of 2021. The slideshow featured a mystery man who appears to have been in a relationship with Angela at the time many of the photos were taken.

Skyla is featured in a lot of the photos with the mystery man as well, including several images of Skyla as a young girl celebrating Christmas and her birthday.

Skyla Deem and dad Billy

“My Dad/best friend forever!” Skyla captioned the slideshow, adding a black heart emoji.

Who is Skyla Deem’s dad?

The man in the photos, whom Skyla called her “dad/best friend,” is a Georgia man named Billy.

I was unable to find any social media accounts for Billy. However, he made his presence known online with posts made by family and friends.

Angela Deem's daughter Skyla Deem's dad Billy

Most all of the posts about Billy reveal that he had a VERY big personality, and most every comment about him could have been accompanied by a laughing emoji and the words, “shaking my damn head.” He definitely sounds like a perfect match for Angela Deem!

In addition to having a big personality, Billy also has a big rap sheet. As you may have noticed, the photo at the top of this post looks to be Angela and Skyla visiting Billy in jail or prison.

Skyla Deem's dad Billy with Angela Deem

According to the Georgia Department of Corrections, Billy was incarcerated numerous times between 1990 and 2012. Some of his charges include burglary, disorderly conduct, and the sale/distribution of cocaine.

Sadly, Billy passed away in August of 2021. That was the same month Skyla shared the slideshow. I do not have any information about his cause of death.

I will wrap up this post with a couple more photos of Billy. If you’re curious about the father of Skyla’s sister, Scottie Deem, then check out our post about Angela’s ex-husband, Scott Deem.

Skyla Deem birthday with dad Billy

Skyla Deem graduation with dad Billy and sister Scottie Deem

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com


