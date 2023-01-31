Who is Carter Reum? Paris Hilton’s husband and baby daddy

Paris Hilton recently announced that she’s a mom!
The socialite and her new husband welcomed a baby boy via surrogate in January 2023.
So who is Carter Reum, Hilton’s baby daddy?
Carter Reum
Carter Milliken Reum, 41, is an American venture capitalist and entrepreneur.
Reum graduated from Columbia College of Columbia University in 2003, making him one smart cookie!
Alongside his brother Courtney, Carter co-founded the alcohol brand VEEV Spirits in 2007. Since its release, it has become one of Inc. Magazine’s 5000 fastest growing private companies.
We would expect someone as famous as Paris Hilton, heir to the Hilton Hotel fortune, to marry someone extremely wealthy… but that’s not necessarily the case.
Reum’s Net Worth is an estimated $40M. (For comparison, Hilton’s Net Worth is currently reported as $300M.)
Paris in Love
Fans got to know Carter best during the reality series Paris in Love, which followed Reum and Hilton as they prepared for their wedding day.
The pair married in an extravagant ceremony at Paris’s grandfather’s former “Holmby Hills’ estate in Bel Air.
On November 11, 2021, the two became Mr. and Mrs. in front of a slue of celebrity guests including The Simple Life‘s Nicole Richie and former bestie Kim Kardashian.
Revealing exclusively to People Magazine, Hilton explained how she has known her now husband for over a decade.
I’ve known him for 15 years. Then [Reum’s sister Halle Hammond] invited us to Thanksgiving and we just had this incredible chemistry. We had our first date and haven’t spent a night apart since. It’s pretty amazing.
What an adorable love story!
Baby makes three
Carter Reum and Paris Hilton are more than just soulmates, they are parents!
In the first big shock of 2023, Hilton reveled that the couple welcomed a baby boy through surrogate.
With the help of “IVF Magician” Dr. Andy Huang, Reum and Hilton welcomed Paris’s first child.
Few details are known about the baby, but we have a feeling that will likely change as his parents are both public figures.
Carter Reum and Paris Hilton are happily in love and celebrating their new offspring. Maybe it will inspire a new reality show?
Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley(at)gmail.com