Who is Dr. Andy Huang? ‘IVF Magician’ to Kardashians, Hiltons and more

With the shocking news of Paris Hilton’s surrogacy, many are left wondering about the details.
One thing we know for sure is that the bundle of joy is thanks to Dr. Andy Huang. Meet the ‘IVF Magician’ who has helped stars like Kim Kardashian, Jen Atkin, and now Paris Hilton welcome new babies.
Dr. Andy Huang
You may recognize Dr. Huang from reality television – the doctor has been featured on several episodes of Keeping up with the Kardashians thanks to being their trusted gynecologist and IVF specialist.
Dr. Andy Huang’s biography on the website for Reproductive Medical Partners, Inc. tells of his numerous awards in his field, as well as his education:
Dr. Huang’s residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology as well as a three-year fellowship specializing in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility was completed at UCLA Medical Center, where he was recipient of the Outstanding Laparoendoscopic Award. He is Board Certified by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology and Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility. Since joining Reproductive Partners, Dr. Huang has received numerous recognitions including: Los Angeles Magazine Super Doctors, Best Doctors, Patient’s Choice Award, Compassionate Doctor Award, and Top Ten Doctor Award.
Huang helped Kim Kardashian conceive 3 of her 4 children. Saint, born to Kardashian via IVF, and Chicago and Psalm both born to surrogates.
While it’s not 100% confirmed that Huang helped with Khloe Kardashian’s surrogacy last year, she did receive an ultrasound of her uterus at Huang’s office as seen on Keeping Up with the Kardashians.
Paris Hilton has first child
In some of the most surprising news, Paris Hilton is a mother! Announced earlier on Instagram, Hilton shared her new baby with the world.
The icy blue nails and blue heart are likely to signal that the baby is a boy. Thanks to Dr. Andy Huang, Hilton was able to have a successful surrogacy experience.
Hilton told The Trend Reporter about the process as it was happened, of course thanking Kardashian:
I’m happy that (Kim) told me that advice and introduced me to her doctor. We have been doing IVF, so I can pick twins if I like. I’ve already undergone the egg extraction procedure. It was tough, but I knew it would be worth it. I did it a couple of times.
Dr. Huang’s celebrity clients
Dr. Andy Huang has a host of celebrity clients. Hair guru Jen Atkin has sung the ‘IVF Magician’s praises on Instagram after having a successful surrogacy experience as well.
If you are in the Los Angeles area and have questions about IVF, you can contact the ‘magic’ Dr. Huang to schedule an appointment.
