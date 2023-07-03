BEFORE THE 90 DAYS Christian Allgood DWI details EXCLUSIVE

On Sunday night’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Christian Allgood visits his friends and talks about being a bit hungover after a night of drinking. Christian even asks for a “little hair of the dog” in the form of whiskey on the rocks to drink with his breakfast.
While talking about drinking the prior night, Christian is asked if his girlfriend, Cleo, drinks alcohol.
“Oh, yeah, a little bit,” Christian replies. “Probably not as much as me,” he adds.
Christian’s fondness for alcohol is nothing new, and it resulted in a DWI conviction less than four years ago.
According to court documents, it was just after 2:30AM on the morning of October 26, 2019, when police received a report of a black Lincoln MKX “driving eastbound in the westbound traffic lane on 85th Avenue North near Valley Forge Lane in the City of Maple Grove, Hennepin County.”
A Google Maps search reveals that 85th Avenue North is a four-lane, divided highway at this location.
Officers located the vehicle and followed as it turned onto another highway. “The deputies observed the Lincoln cross over the fog line several times.”
The squad car’s lights were activated and the officers initiated a traffic stop. The driver was determined to be Christian Allgood. From the criminal complaint:
Deputy Coffin observed that Mr. Allgood had slurred speech, his eyes were bloodshot and watery and he smelled of a consumed alcoholic beverage. Mr. Allgood was unable to successfully perform field sobriety tests as requested by Deputy Bean and refused to submit to a preliminary breath test.
Based on the deputies’ observations, they formed the opinion that Mr. Allgood was under the influence of alcohol and placed him under arrest for driving while under the influence of alcohol. Mr. Allgood was read the Minnesota Breath Test Advisory and refused to submit a sample of his breath for testing.
Christian was booked with his bail set at $6,000. He was initially charged with three counts:
3rd Degree DWI – Refuse to submit to chemical test; Breath or test refusal or failure
4th Degree DWI – Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol
Careless Driving – Operate any vehicle carelessly on street or highway
In November of 2019, Christian was convicted of the third degree DWI charge. The other two charges were dismissed. He was sentenced to “180 days in the Hennepin County Workhouse.” That sentence was stayed for two years, during which time Christian was on supervised probation.
Christian was also fined $378 and given community service.
Court records indicate Christian completed his community service and was taken off probation in November of 2021. There was a brief period in early 2020 in which Christian’s license looks like it was at risk of being suspended due to failure to pay, but that was quickly rectified.
Since his DWI, it appears Christian has stayed out of serious legal trouble. He was cited a couple times for expired registration in 2022, and there are a couple parking tickets, but that’s about it.
