UNEXPECTED Isabella’s mom Tasha Leal-Stone completes 10-year probation

Congratulations are in order for Unexpected grandma Tasha Leal-Stone. Isabella’s mom recently revealed she has successfully completed her ten years of probation stemming from an aggravated robbery conviction in 2016.

“So… I had court this morning…” Tasha began a Facebook post on Monday. “And after 10 years I will be successfully discharging from probation.”

Tasha added that her youngest daughter Truly “is ready for a vacation.. somewhere we have to fly to she said❤️💖❤️🫶🏼❤️💖❤️.” Tasha concluded by adding “thanks for all the prayers!”

Tasha also shared the good news on TikTok with this message:

In the comments of her Facebook post, Tasha revealed she is also looking into cruises, but her daughter Truly really wants to go to Disney World.

TASHA LEAL-STONE ARREST DETAILS

As Starcasm was the first to report, Tasha Leal-Stone was arrested in east Texas in 2014 for her part in the armed robbery of a convenience store in 2013.

Tasha was indicted for aggravated robbery and aggravated kidnapping. In August of 2016, Tasha pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of felony robbery. The charge of aggravated kidnapping was dismissed.

Tasha received deferred adjudication with ten years of probation. She was also fined $1,500 and ordered to perform 400 hours of community service.

Check Starcasm’s full article about Tasha’s arrest for more details.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com