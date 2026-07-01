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UNEXPECTED Isabella’s mom Tasha Leal-Stone completes 10-year probation

ByAsa Hawks

TLC Unexpected Isabella's mom Tasha Leal-Stone has completed ten years of probation stemming from her aggravated robbery conviction in 2016.

Congratulations are in order for Unexpected grandma Tasha Leal-Stone. Isabella’s mom recently revealed she has successfully completed her ten years of probation stemming from an aggravated robbery conviction in 2016.

“So… I had court this morning…” Tasha began a Facebook post on Monday. “And after 10 years I will be successfully discharging from probation.”

Tasha added that her youngest daughter Truly “is ready for a vacation.. somewhere we have to fly to she said❤️💖❤️🫶🏼❤️💖❤️.” Tasha concluded by adding “thanks for all the prayers!”

Tasha also shared the good news on TikTok with this message:

Unexpected grandma Tasha Leal-Stone reveals on TikTok that she is finally off probation after ten years

In the comments of her Facebook post, Tasha revealed she is also looking into cruises, but her daughter Truly really wants to go to Disney World.

TASHA LEAL-STONE ARREST DETAILS

As Starcasm was the first to report, Tasha Leal-Stone was arrested in east Texas in 2014 for her part in the armed robbery of a convenience store in 2013.

Tasha was indicted for aggravated robbery and aggravated kidnapping. In August of 2016, Tasha pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of felony robbery. The charge of aggravated kidnapping was dismissed.

Tasha received deferred adjudication with ten years of probation. She was also fined $1,500 and ordered to perform 400 hours of community service.

Check Starcasm’s full article about Tasha’s arrest for more details.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com

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