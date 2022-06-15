UNEXPECTED Jenna Ronan before and after breast implants photos

Unexpected mom Jenna Ronan announced during the Season 5 Couples Tell All special that she planned to get a boob job. As Starcasm readers are well aware, Jenna followed through with her plastic surgery plans by getting implants back in April.
“I’m getting a boob job on Friday,” Jenna announced on TikTok on April 6. “I’m getting my boobs done in two days and I am so excited!”
Jenna returned to TikTok after having surgery and shared numerous updates with her followers, including details on the sizes of her implants. “I did get two different implant sizes,” she said, before explaining that one is 300CC and the other is 325cc.
“As you guys know, I only breastfed on one boob, so this one was like a triple-B for like two years, and this one was a liiittle A-cup.” [“Implants are measured in cubic centimeters (cc) and for every 150-200 ccs, you can expect to go up one or one and a half cup sizes.”]
Even while in the painful recovery phase, 19-year-old Jenna expressed zero regrets about her decision. “I’m beyond happy,” she said emphatically. “I don’t regret it. I would do it a million times over again. So, if you want a boob job, freakin’ get a boob job!”
Over the next couple months, Jenna’s opinion didn’t change. The single mom took a trip to the beach in May and showed off her new look sporting a revealing bikini. Above are a couple of photos of Jenna in a bikini before and after her boob job. Here are a couple more:
I know the focus is on the parts of Jenna that were physically altered during the surgical procedure, but perhaps it’s better to focus on the “after” in her facial expression:
Granted, some of Jenna’s joy could be attributed to her newfound happiness after breaking up with Aden, but still.
Being a celebrity blogger, I’ve seen A LOT of women have plastic surgery over the years. The majority of the time, I fail to see an improvement. Often I am am nothing short of puzzled at the extremes some women go to.
That being said, cosmetic plastic surgery can certainly be a positive thing, and Jenna seems to be a really good example. Congratulations to her on her successful surgery, and we look forward to more happy and self-confident posts over the decades to come. 🙂
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com