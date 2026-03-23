UNEXPECTED Isabella’s mom Tasha’s aggravated robbery details EXCLUSIVE

The mother of Unexpected star Isabella Leal-Stone revealed during one of her confessionals that she’s worried about meeting with Bryce Palmer’s family because she was on probation at the time.

“I’m risking a lot because I’m on probation for theft of property and aggravated robbery,” Tasha Leal-Stone said. “So, if this meeting goes wrong and goes bad, you know, I’ve got a lot more to lose. It would suck to go back to jail for fighting Bryce’s family. I’m risking everything.”

TASHA LEAL-STONE ROBBERY ARREST DETAILS

According to local news reports, Tasha Leal-Stone was arrested in east Texas in 2014 after she assisted in an armed robbery of a convenience store in 2013.

Court documents reveal a convenience store employee locked up the store after closing and was cleaning when a man jumped out wielding a gun. The robber demanded the employee’s cell phone, keys, and wallet — which had roughly $300 in it.

The robber tied the employee’s hands with duct tape, “put a bag over his head, and left him in a back room of the store.”

After the employee was tied up, the robber reportedly called another individual. Not long after the call was made, the tied up employee “heard two other people, in addition to [the robber], talking inside the store.”

The employee “waited for about forty-five minutes until he could no longer hear anyone else in the store and then he removed the bag from his head and walked down the street, while still tied up, to his boss’s son’s house to tell him about the robbery. Officers later arrested appellant, along with several accomplices, for this offense.”

Tasha was arrested after being indicted for aggravated robbery and aggravated kidnapping. It is assumed she is one of the other people that showed up after the initial robber made a phone call.

Below is the exact wording from the indictments for Tasha’s charges:

AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING: [Tasha] on or about the 10th day of October, A.D. 2013, and before the presentment of this indictment, in said County and State, did then and there intentionally or knowingly abduct [store employee] by restricting the movements of said [employee] without his consent so as to interfere substantially with his liberty, by confining him, with the intent to prevent his liberation, by using a deadly weapon, and the defendant did then and there use or exhibit a deadly weapon, to-wit firearm, during the commission of said offense.

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY: [Tasha] on or about the 10th day of October, A.D. 2013, and before the presentment of this indictment, in said County and State, did then and there, while in the course of committing theft of property and with intent to obtain or maintain control of said property, intentionally or knowingly threaten or place [store employee] in fear of imminent bodily injury or death, and the defendant did then and there use or exhibit a deadly weapon, to-wit: firearm

In August of 2016, Tasha pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of felony robbery. The charge of aggravated kidnapping was dismissed.

Tasha received deferred adjudication with ten years of probation. She was also fined $1,500 and ordered to perform 400 hours of community service.

The sentencing documents indicate Tasha’s sentence was to be served concurrently with another sentence for theft in a different Texas county. It could be that this is the theft of property charge that Tasha mentioned on the show. Starcasm has been unable to find any information on the theft charge.

The man who had the gun during the convenience store robbery was sentenced to 40 years in prison and is currently still incarcerated.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com