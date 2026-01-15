UNEXPECTED Rilah Ferrer pregnant with second child, plus Anthony Vanelli update

Congratulations are in order for Unexpected Season 3 mom Rilah Ferrer as she revealed on social media this week she is currently pregnant with her second child!

Rilah’s new boyfriend Eddie was the first to break the news publicly. He shared an Instagram story post with a positive pregnancy test. “Blessing to the new year,” he wrote on the image, along with a starry-eyed emoji. “My greatest gift,” he added with a blue heart.

Rilah re-posted the story, then she shared an Instagram story post of her own:

The post included four images that summed up Rilah’s “first week of January.” One of the photos featured three positive pregnancy tests.

WHO IS RILAH FERRER’S NEW MAN EDDIE?

Rilah Ferrer has posted numerous photos and videos with her new boo Eddie. The social media posts with him go as far back as September of 2025.

However, we don’t have much more information about Eddie. His Instagram bio includes “Ny|Fl” as well as flag emoji for Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. Aside from that, all we have are LOTS of photos of Rilah, Eddie, and Rilah’s six-year-old daughter Malayah together.

UPDATE ON RILAH FERRER’S EX ANTHONY VANELLI

If you’re wondering whatever happened to Rilah Ferrer’s ex (and Malayah’s dad) Anthony Vanelli, the answer is not good.

As Starcasm readers are likely aware, Anthony has been arrested numerous times since filming for Unexpected Season 3.

Anthony’s first time behind bars was for domestic violence against Rilah in 2019. He has had multiple arrests and convictions for violent offenses since, with the most recent being an aggravated battery conviction after Anthony repeatedly stabbed his mom’s boyfriend in 2023.

After Starcasm broke the news about Anthony’s stabbing arrest, Rilah responded by commenting on an Instagram post about it. “His family was pressing me about me not letting him be around Malayah and I rest my case,” Rilah wrote. “He’s a nut job and I haven’t had my daughter around him in years. Hope his mom feels stupid rn.”

After initially being deemed mentally incompetent to stand trial, Anthony Vanelli was eventually sentenced to 918 days in prison in November, 2025. He was given 918 days credit for time served and was ordered to enter a dual-diagnosis in-patient treatment program.

Anthony was admitted to the program, but was kicked out the next day for being aggressive towards staff and other residents.

From court documents:

The offender was admitted to the Crossroads Program on 12-23-2025 and is being unsuccessfully discharged from the Crossroads program on 12-24-2025 due to displaying aggressive behavior towards staff and other clients and his ability to safely engage in the program.

This Officer recommends the offender’s Community Control be modified to the special conditions: the offender be held in custody until he completes a mental health evaluation and if he is deemed incompetent to be placed in a long-term mental health institution. The offender poses a threat to himself and the community. The offender has proven that he is in need of a stricter form of treatment as evident by his unpredictable behavior that led to his unsuccessful discharge from the Crossroads Program.

Anthony Vanelli is currently back in the custody of the Seminole County Jail. He is due back in court on February 9 for a violation of probation arraignment.

