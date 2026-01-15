UNEXPECTED Hunter was 12 when he got Bella pregnant?

The new season of TLC’s popular teen pregnancy docuseries Unexpected is making headlines because one of the couples includes a 13-year-old dad-to-be. However, the timeline of the pregnancy indicates he was actually 12 years old when the baby was conceived.

UNEXPECTED BELLA AND HUNTER

Unexpected Season 7 features Bella and Hunter from Arkansas. According to the network preview trailer, Bella is 15 and Hunter is 13 when they filmed their couch confessional interviews. Bella is clearly far along in her pregnancy at the time of the interviews.

Prior to the Unexpected casting announcement, Bella built a rather large following on TikTok talking about the experience of being so young and pregnant.

In her TikToks, Bella reveals she found out she was pregnant after her period was late in July of 2024. A pregnancy test confirmed she was expecting.

Bella posted a sonogram on Facebook that shows she likely conceived in June of 2024.

The sonogram was done on December 20, 2024 and indicates Bella is 27 weeks and 2 days pregnant at the time. If you backtrack 27 weeks and 2 days (191 days) from December 20, the result is June 12, 2024.

HUNTER WAS 12 WHEN BELLA GOT PREGNANT?

According to multiple social media posts by Bella and Hunter’s family members, Hunter’s birthday is July 4, 2011. That would mean Hunter was just 12 years old when he got Bella pregnant.

Bella was born in January of 2010. That means she was 14 when she conceived.

Bella also revealed in her TikToks that she was not trying to get pregnant and she said Hunter’s parents wanted her to have an abortion. Bella never considered that as an option, and she added that her parents have been incredibly supportive throughout her pregnancy and after she gave birth to her son.

Below is a post made by Bella’s mom on Facebook that appears to show photos of Bella and Hunter together at grade levels from 7th to 10th.

Bella made a similar comparison on TikTok with these two photos:

There have been numerous teen pregnancy reality series over the years, including multiple seasons of MTV’s 16 and Pregnant. However, I don’t believe any of them have featured a parent who was just 12 years old at the time of conception?

If you’re curious to see how these VERY young kids deal with becoming parents, be sure to tune in for new episodes of Unexpected airing Monday nights at 9/8c starting February 16.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com