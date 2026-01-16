Farrah Abraham’s Mayoral Bid Already OVER!

Teen Mom alum Farrah Abraham sent shockwaves through the pop culture universe by announcing her bit to run for Mayor of Austin, TX.

She put together a social media campaign promising to deliver change on everything from affordable housing to boosting women entrepreneurs in the city. And, of course, she vowed to “keep Austin weird,” with her own unique flair.

Unfortunately, she got the news that the Austin mayoral race is two years away while appearing live on TMZ.

Although she says her team had already submitted her paperwork to run for mayor, she then refiled to run for District 5’s city council seat instead.

“I reached out to the city and I just was like, ‘hey, I’m very serious about this … I love this city and I want to get involved in and help where I live and breathe, and I know I can help because I’m making it, others seem to be struggling, and I want to jump in the mix,’” Farrah told KXAN.

She hasn’t completely ditched her plans to be mayor as well. “If I could be a district seat and I could be mayor at the same time, I probably would do it,” she told the local news outlet.

A major focus for Farrah is housing affordability, and she has a plan. “I’m literally going to be working with like brokers associations, realtors associations, and I’m going to hopefully be going in and fixing this, because we have like, 2008 tax laws for closing on homes that just really isn’t working for the Austin market, which is full of 1099s creatives and … self-employed people,” she said.

Farrah also noted how the high rents in Austin are forcing people to move away, and noted that her own downtown rent has doubled, or maybe tripled recently.











