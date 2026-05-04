UNEXPECTED Hunter’s mom Stacie Riddle files new response in custody battle

The heated custody battle over 14-year-old Unexpected dad Hunter Johnson continues to play out in Arkansas court.

Earlier today, Hunter’s mom Stacie Riddle filed her response to his dad’s petition for emergency ex parte custody and request for an emergency hearing.

Stacie’s filing denies most every allegation made by Hunter’s dad. Most of the denials do not provide any additional information, but a handful do. Starcasm has compiled all of Stacie’s denials that provide additional information in her defense. We’ve included the referenced allegations made in Casey Johnson’s filing.

We have replaced “First Defendant,” “Second Defendant” and “minor child” with “Casey,” “Stacie” and “Hunter.”

This is Stacie’s second response. You can read our recap of her first response here.

CASEY: Since the entry of the Court’s prior Temporary Order Stacie has failed to ensure that the minor child is attending school regularly. Stacie had allowed Hunter to miss approximately thirty-five (35) full and partial days for the 2025-2026 school year.

STACIE: Hunter was sick on several occasions and was excused with a doctor’s note. Furthermore, the days missed did not all fall on Stacie’s custodial time with Hunter… Stacie has never kept Hunter from school without good cause.

CASEY: Stacie has contacted law enforcement to Casey’s residence on multiple occasions this week without legitimate basis and in manner intended to harass, intimidate, and escalate conflict. On April 21, 2026, Stacie even contacted law enforcement to make a ‘welfare check’ because Casey did not allow Hunter to have his Xbox. (See attached text as ‘Exhibit A.’)

STACIE: Stacie called for a welfare check based on legitimate concerns, not due to the dispute regarding Hunter’s Xbox.

CASEY: Stacie also appeared at Casey’s residence on April 20, 2026, acting aggressively, yelling, cursing, and causing a disturbance in the presence of Hunter all because Casey would not allow Hunter to have the phone provided to him by the Vaughn’s [sic]. During the same said incident, Kris Vaughn and Falen Vaughn were also present and engaged in concerning conduct. Specifically, Kris Vaughn arrived at the First Defendant’s residence in what the police officers described as an ‘agitated state’ while the officers were trying to get information from Falen Vaughn. The police officer’s [sic] gave Falen Vaughn a command to stay back, which she ignored and continued to walk towards her husband once he arrived. After she ignored the command, the officer grabbed her arm and gave her a lawful command to stay. The officer stated that Falen Vaughn would not stop and tried to pull away several times until he was finally able to gain control of her and place her under arrest. Falen Vaughn was ultimately charged with Disorderly Conduct and Obstructing Governmental Operations. (See attached Probable Cause Affidavit as ‘Exhibit B.’)

CASEY: On the same date, April 20, 2026, during Casey’s custodial parenting time, Stacie took Hunter against the wishes of Casey and only brought Hunter to Casey’s residence after being told to by the police.

STACIE: Stacie signed Hunter out from a baseball game for the express purpose of transporting Hunter to Casey’s house because Casey refused to pick up Hunter himself and was going to have a third party pick up Hunter rather than allow Stacie to transport Hunter.

CASEY: Specific messages include Falen Vaughn sending repeated and frequent communications to Hunter such as, “Where you at,” “On my way!” “Call me when you are up,” and sending late at night “I’m at the casino lol I could just grab you on my way back lol.” Said communications reflect an unusually personal and excessive level of contact between an adult female and a fourteen-year-old child.

STACIE: The relationship between the minor child and the grandmother of his child has not been appropriate. [Perhaps that was a typo?]

CASEY: Casey was recently contacted by Wendell Vaughn, who is Kris Vaughn’s father, on April 13, 2026. Wendall Vaughn stated that he was told by Falen Vaughn on multiple occasions prior to Bella getting pregnant that “Bella and Hunter were pretty kids and needed to start having sex and get pregnant” and that she would stay home with the baby. Wendall Vaughn objected to this abhorrent plan and was then cut off from Bella’s life. (See attached text as ‘Exhibit C’.)

STACIE: Such statements as those offered by Casey are inadmissible hearsay. Furthermore, upon information and belief, Wendell Vaughn has suffered a traumatic brain injury due to a car accident many years ago, and his testimony cannot be deemed reliable.

Meanwhile, Casey Johnson filed a motion earlier today in the custody battle for Bella and Hunter’s son Wesley. In his motion, Casey asks that an attorney ad litem be appointed to represent Wesley.

Click here for a complete timeline of the custody battle over Hunter.

#UNEXPECTED Bella potentially being pregnant again is one of the reasons Hunter's dad filed for full custody of Hunter AND Wesley 👀 Get all caught up: https://t.co/C4OizgjAWS pic.twitter.com/iD15AAlBLu — Starcasm (@starcasm) April 14, 2026

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com