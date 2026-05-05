Brenay Kennard missed $40k bond deadline, Sheriff ordered to collect $1,816,556.16 settlement

A Writ of Execution was issued in North Carolina court on Monday ordering the Sheriff of Wake County to satisfy the $1.75 million “alienation of affection” settlement against Tik Tok star Brenay Kennard.

A writ of execution is a court order that authorizes law enforcement to seize a debtor’s non-exempt property or assets to satisfy a money judgment.

In November, a jury ordered Tik Tok creator Brenay to pay $1.75 million to Akira Montague after breaking up Akira’s marriage to Timothy Montague. Brenay and Timothy would later get married.

Brenay announced her plans to appeal the verdict, and on April 17 a judge ordered a stay of execution awaiting her appeal. However, the judge required Brenay pay a $40,000 bond within 14 days. “If the Defendant fails to post the required bond within the time specified, this stay shall automatically dissolve without further order of the Court.”

It appears Brenay did not post the $40k bond by May 1. In response, Akira Montague requested a Writ of Execution. The Writ was ordered by the judge on Monday.

In addition to the $1.75 million settlement, Brenay also owes interest, and court costs, making the current total she owes $1,816,556.16.

From the court to the Sheriff of Wake County:

You are commanded to satisfy the judgment except as to property of the defendant set off as exempt (a list of which is attached), out of the personal property of the defendant within your county and if sufficient personal property cannot be found, then out of the real property belonging to the defendant on the day the judgment was docketed in your county as shown above or any time after that date.

Below is a list of Brenay’s exemptions:

Kia Sorrento valued at $22,000 (owes $39,112.03)

2023 Macbook $1,400

Clothes and shoes $1,500

Purse collection $1,000

Perfume $1,200

Jewelry $650

Utility Shelves $175

3 large mirrors $350

Sony ZVI camera $650

Bible $150

Bed $600

65″ Samsung TV, 55″ Roku TV (2), 32″ Roku TV $450

10th generation iPad $200

Desk $100

Vanity with mirror $120

Wedding ring $350

Jewelry $650

Household furniture and decor $500

Air fryer $150

Deep freezer $300

Griddle $75

Kitchen items $300

BRENAY’S APPEAL AT RISK DUE TO ANOTHER MISSED DEADLINE

An hour and a half after the Writ of Execution was filed, Brenay’s attorney filed a Motion to Extend Time (for Court Reporter to produce transcript) and Motion to Deem Timely Filed.

This filing doesn’t appear to have anything to do with the missed bond payment or the Writ of Execution — it has much bigger implications.

Brenay’s appeal requires the filing of a transcript of the court proceedings, which her attorney requested on Tuesday, January 28, 2026. The request was processed by the online Court e-file system on January 29, 2026.

According to North Carolina statute, Brenay had 90 days to file the finished transcript with the court. That 90-day deadline was at the end of April.

“The Court Transcriptionist has informed Attorney for Defendant that she has not been able to complete the Transcript, which was due by yesterday, April 30, 2026,” Brenay’s motion reveals. “The Court Transcriptionist has requested that additional time be granted for her to complete the Transcript in this matter.”

Defendants are allowed to file one motion for additional time with the trial court, but the motion has to be filed prior to the deadline.

So why didn’t Brenay’s attorney file the motion in time? Because she was too busy.

TikTok influencer Brenay Kennard just lost a $1.75 million lawsuit to boyfriend's ex-wife, Akira Montague. Not all states allow lawsuits over cheating, but North Carolina has an "alienation of affection" law. What happened? Brenay and Tim Montague (her husband's propertied… pic.twitter.com/UErMF8Noms — Starcasm (@starcasm) December 21, 2025

In Monday’s filing, Brenay asks the court to consider her motion filed in a timely manner — despite the fact that it was late.

Brenay’s argument from the filing:

Defendant concedes that this motion should have been filed one day before it was filed, or possibly two days if counting from the date the Appellate Division documentation was actually and timely filed and served. Defendant shows that her Attorney was in a mediation on April 30, 2026 that unexpectedly lasted until 6: 30 p.m., after which she needed to attend to her children, and that on April 29. 2026, she was in Court or meetings the entire day. Attorney for Defendant currently has no assistant, and was not able to draft and file these motions on either of those days. There is no prejudice to Plaintiff in deeming this motion to be timely filed. Regardless of whether it was filed yesterday, the day before or today, the fact remains that the transcript is not complete and that the Court Reporter needs more time to complete it.

If the judge does not agree with Brenay’s attorney, that could mean her entire appeal is at risk of being dismissed without ever being heard. Stay tuned.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com