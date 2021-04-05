Unexpected dad Anthony Vanelli arrest report details EXCLUSIVE

As we reported this weekend, Rilah Ferrer’s ex Anthony Vanelli is back behind bars in Florida after being arrested for assault with a deadly weapon. We’ve obtained a copy of the police report from the troubled Unexpected dad’s arrest and can share some additional details about the allegations against him.
According to the police report, officers arrived at an apartment complex in Sanford, Florida on Thursday in reference to a report of an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Officers spoke with the alleged victim, an unnamed female. She claimed that she was sitting with a man in a parked car and she noticed Anthony sitting on the steps in front of an apartment complex watching them. When the man exited the vehicle, she said “Vanelli walked up and began to yell at her telling her that he does not like [the man] and that he did not like how he treats her.”
She told Anthony “to get away and to mind his own business.”
Anthony then attempted to start a fight and the woman “walked up to Vanelli yelling at him to leave, when Vanelli pulled out a silver knife and waved it and walked towards her, making threats to harm her with it.”
The woman continued to yell at Anthony to leave them alone, and he then “walked away without further incident.”
The man gave a matching verbal statement to police, but “did not want to participate further in this case.”
Anthony was at the scene when police arrived. He was detained and placed in handcuffs. From the arresting officer:
I then conducted a pat down of Vanelli and found inside of his pockets a tool with an orange handle resembling a small pick, along with a silver folding pocketknife.
Anthony was booked just before 7PM on April 1 and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, a third-degree felony.
Anthony is still in custody with his bond listed at $5,000. His next scheduled court date in this case is an arraignment scheduled for May 18. He has a pre-trial conference scheduled for May 5 in his other pending felony case after allegedly stealing his former step-grandmother’s car and shooting his former stepdad’s house.
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com