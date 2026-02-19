UNEXPECTED Myrka Arriaga gives birth to her 4th child – a baby girl

Congratulations to Unexpected mom Myrka Arriaga as she just welcomed a baby girl! This is 22-year-old Myrka’s fourth child, and third with boyfriend Juan Castillo.

Myrka gave birth Monday night, and she made the public announcement Wednesday with a series of video and photo posts on social media.

“So, I had the baby,” Myrka said in a video clip shared on multiple platforms. For most of the the video, Myrka is still in the delivery room as she waits to be discharged.

“It was such a smooth delivery,” Myrka continued, adding that it took less than a minute. The quick delivery was a huge relief because Myrka had serious issues during her previous delivery.

“I’m feeling pretty good so far,” Myrka said. “Can’t wait to go home — can’t wait to show the kids their baby sister. They’re gonna be so excited!”

Myrka didn’t share any photos or video of her baby girl, but we did get a look at her thick head of hair. (See photo above.)

Myrka stated in her posts that this will be her last child. A TikTok commenter asked her if she had her tubes tied after the delivery. “No I did not,” Myrka replied.

Below is Myrka’s full video.

The new addition to Myrka’s family arrived just one day after Myrka had a beautiful baby shower. Below are a couple photo galleries from that event shared by Myrka on Facebook.

Myrka’s newborn has three older siblings. Daughter Attalie is Myrka’s oldest, and her only child with Unexpected co-star Ethan Ybarra.

3-year-old Axelia and 1-year-old Alejandro are Myrka’s other two children with Juan.

In case you missed it, Myrka went a bit viral with her most recent pregnancy reveal as she surprised Juan on camera.

Congratulations again to Myrka!

