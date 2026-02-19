Anna Duggar makes first social media appearance in five years to promote dog breeding business

After years away from the spotlight, Anna Duggar has made her first social media appearance since her husband Josh Duggar’s arrest and conviction. She resurfaced this week with a new look and is sharing videos from her dog-breeding business, Golden Grove Pups, on Instagram and TikTok.

In April 2021, Josh Duggar was arrested by federal authorities on charges of receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material. The criminal case stemmed from a 2019 investigation into files he downloaded and viewed on his computer.

He was found guilty in December 2021 and, in May 202,2 was sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison. The conviction was on two counts related to knowingly receiving and possessing child pornography.

Josh is currently serving that sentence in federal prison, with a release date likely in 2032. Upon release, he’ll face supervised conditions, including being prohibited from unsupervised contact with minors.

He has attempted to challenge his conviction and has requested assistance to pursue legal appeals, including asking a judge to appoint him an attorney after claiming he can no longer afford one.