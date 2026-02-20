Why No Charges Have Been Filed Yet in the Billings Senior High Stabbing Case



Over a month has passed since the January 13, 2026 stabbing at Billings Senior High School, where a student and a math teach both sustained non-life-threatening injuries after the student stabbed the teacher and then themselves. No criminal charges have been filed as of February 15, 2026.

Yellowstone County Attorney Scott Twito explained that his office is still awaiting lab results and that it may be several weeks before any charging decisions are made.

The Billings Police Department continues to investigate. Superintendent Dr. Edwin Garcia noted the school district has shared all pertinent information, and further updates will come from law enforcement as appropriate.

The delay in filing charges is due to the ongoing investigation and the need for comprehensive evidence, including lab results. Authorities are proceeding cautiously to ensure due process.