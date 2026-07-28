UNEXPECTED Hunter’s step-mom Brettney shares details about Casey Johnson’s arrest

As Starcasm was the first to report, the father of Unexpected star Hunter Johnson was arrested last week on misdemeanor charges of domestic battering and endangering the welfare of a minor. A no contact oder was filed revealing the alleged victims were Casey’s wife Brettney Johnson and their 8-year-old daughter.

There was no additional information about the incident(s) that resulted in Casey’s arrest publicly available, but Brettney took to Facebook earlier today and shared a very lengthy post with some very disturbing details. She also responded to multiple commenters revealing additional information and context.

RECAP OF BRETTNEY’S CLAIMS

Starcasm has put together a bullet point recap of the claims made by Brettney. Below that we have included her full post followed by some of her interactions with commenters.

I will set the stage by saying Brettney announced in June that she and Casey were divorcing after being together for ten years. She stated at the time she and Casey “are fine and mutually made the decision.” It appears the two were not fine.

• Brettney says Casey threatened to harm himself as a tactic to get Brettney to reconcile. “I had to go wake our daughter up to go back to the house to get the guns and medicine out of the house because he was calling me saying he was going to k*** himself if I didn’t come home.”

• Casey remained in the couple’s house and reportedly moved another woman and her child in with him.

• Brettney says Casey would not leave her alone. “He was showing up at my house at all hours begging me to sleep with him and when I wouldn’t all the sudden I was a wh*re. My dad had to come over and make him leave a few times.”

• Brettney told Casey repeatedly she didn’t want to press charges, especially with the custody battle issues with Hunter. “I wanted us to make it work as friends for the kids and he made it clear if he couldn’t have me no one would.”

• Brettney says the incident that resulted in Casey’s arrest included him ripping the door handle off of her vehicle before entering through the backseat. She described multiple injuries she sustained while Casey “had me pinned to my seat.” She later added: “I’ve never seen him like that. For the first time I was terrified of that man.”

• Brettney says the only eyewitness was the couple’s daughter, who Casey took with him after the alleged incident. “What got him arrested came from his own daughter’s mouth. As much as I hate she was there I’m glad she was.”

• “I wasn’t going to make a statement but I’m tired of being drug through the dirt by people who think they know a man and all his secrets. I stood by him for 10 years,” Britney added. “I don’t deserve to have everything I have worked for handed to some woman he hasn’t even known for a month.”

#UNEXPECTED Hunter and his mom are painting his dad as an absentee father on the show, but court documents from Hunter's parents' custody battle say otherwise. Get details from the filings along with a comprehensive timeline of the custody case: https://t.co/RztleP5MLU pic.twitter.com/9Nt0UZhEft — Starcasm (@starcasm) March 16, 2026

BRETNNEY JOHNSON’S FULL FACEBOOK POST

[Paragraph breaks have been added, as well as some censoring of words. No other edits were made.]

You know everyone thinks somebody isn’t capable of doing something until they have done it. I know what happened to me that day.

If you wanna call yourself his friend now but didn’t give a crap when I called and begged yall for help when I had to go wake our daughter up to go back to the house to get the guns and medicine out of the house because he was calling me saying he was going to k*** himself if I didnt come home.

He went from being apologetic for all he had done in our marriage and begging me to go back. When I didnt go back he tried bullying me.

He took my money locked me out of the house that he wouldnt let me get my stuff from and moved another woman in. Told me to sign papers I wasnt getting anything. Showed up to my house and smashed my phone and some other stuff. There is a police report for that too.

I have not once showed up and ruined his belongings nor have I showed up unannounced. He was showing up at my house at all hours begging me to sleep with him and when I wouldnt all the sudden I was a wh*re. My dad had to come over and make him leave a few times. I couldn’t have peace in my new home.

I never expected that from him and it was very much an isolated incident. Im not trying to ruin him he did that to himself because he cant controll his temper. I begged him for weeks to quit with the harassment or I was gunna press charges and I didnt want to do that because it would be hell for the case I just stood by his side and helped him fight.

I wanted us to make it work as friends for the kids and he made it clear if he couldn’t have me no one would. He wants to use the excuse of the fact im seeing someone now as to why im not entitled to my belongings and how his new girlfriend Kayla Ryan would be enjoying my stuff.

#UNEXPECTED Just after Bella Vaughn announced she and Hunter Johnson are back together, Hunter's stepmom announced she and Hunter's dad are getting divorced. Full details: https://t.co/l50cJ5oVaD pic.twitter.com/MCfBXAKehh — Starcasm (@starcasm) June 26, 2026

So ofcours his friends dont see him doing such a thing but as his wife of 10 years neither did I.

I have never laid my hands on a man nor will I. My marks that were on me were scrapes and cuts from me kicking my legs under my dash as he had me pinned to my seat. The cuts on my arm was from the key chain I was fighting to keep so I could leave. He ripped my door handle off to my driver seat couldnt get in that way so he climbed in the back seat.

Ive never seen him like that. For the first time I was terrified of that man.

Then after the cops left with him his “eye witnesses” were caught sneaking into my house with latex gloves on.

Ive been sleeping with my gun. I can’t sleep and everytime im alone I can’t stop crying.

So please everyone go defend his character but the last thing you will do is call me a liar. The only eye witness to what happened was our daughter who he left with immediately after the assault and took her and bought her 3 squishy dumplings. He returned about the same time the cops did.

I had not spoke to her once since it all happend. When the cop asked her what happend she said well my dad bought me 3 squishies but im just gunna tell the truth and what got him arrested came from his own daughters mouth.

As much as I hate she was there im glad she was. Because what happened in that car was a nighmare and I will be damned if yall are out there saying I made it up. The last thing I ever wanted was our child see her father be put in a cop car.

His buddies set in the yard and recorded everything so ask them for the videos they got while we were in the car. I bet they dont have them.

I have a 32 min video of him saying the worst things to me acting like a physcho and part of it Mr Rick was on the phone even telling him to quit saying things like that.

Casey showed up and smashed my phone the day before all this happened so I wouldn’t have all the text and crazy ass calls he made all month but thats okay. My phone was repaired and I have everything. I will never be in that position again.

Because I called the cops when he came to my house and tore sh*t up he told me I wasn’t seeing Rylie again and blocked me on everything so I went home. Which if I learned anything the night before that since were married he cant just lock me out of our house.

When I showed up he was pissed because his gf was gunna be coming home and I needed to leave.

Since we have divorced I have sent him money and was paying a majority of the bills. So now neither of my kids have clothes or any of there other belongings and while were trying to rebuild our lives from nothing he has another woman and child in our home.

I wasn’t going to make a statement but im tired of being drug through the dirt by people who think they know a man and all his secrets. I stood by him for 10 years. He lived with his mother and father when we got married I moved him into my home. Everything we have we built together. I dont deserve to have everything I have worked for handed to some woman he hasnt even known for a month.

Picture is his eye witness sneaking into my house after I left to take Rylie to my dads so I could go back and pack Ryan’s stuff up. There is a police report for that too because my other neighbor seen it and was worried about my well being and called the cops. Would you feel safe in this position?

BRETTNEY JOHNSON RESPONDS TO COMMENTS

Brettney responded to multiple comments on her post, including comments made by friends and family of the woman Brettney claimed was living with Casey. It should be noted that Pooch is apparently a nickname for Casey.

COMMENTER 1: Kayla isnt his gf. She doesnt live there. Nor need to. He has NEVER met her daughter. She has saw him twice as friends. Not that its your business since you have a bf. I wont show the multiple messages you sent her. This is ridiculous. You shouldn’t be posting about things you literally have absolutely no clue about. If you wanna post about you and pooches problems thats on you but dont drag in people that have no part in your bs.

BRETTNEY: Okay well in my lovely video he told me he was throwing all ryans sh*t to the yard so his girlfriends daughter could have the room so okay.

BRETTNEY: Pooch had alot to say about her. Does she know they are not together. Or how he slept with her in the bed I helped him put together. Its all on recording so yall keep defending him im done yall have no clue what happened that day. Yall put sh*t on Facebook not me.

COMMENTER 1: Nothing put on fb was about you. It was defending pooches character. And just bc he said it to make you mad or to get at you bc of the stuff you’ve done doesnt make it true. So posting talking about her and putting her whole name in it is on you, girl. Nothing you said about her was true.

BRETTNEY: Show them I told her to stay the f out of my house till my belongings were removed. Hell I will post them. I think thats a fair statement.

COMMENTER 2: Yeah i was on the phone with him. He told you multiple times to leave you wouldn’t. Telling him im home baby while laying on his bed. Maybe share the whole story and not just your part. My sister has nothing to do with your bs nor his. They are just friends she was there to help him. Which you told me to find him a good church girl so I did just that. She has never said anything bad about you and you run your mouth about her. I’ll keep praying for you and pooch both. But please keep my sister out of it. 👍

BRETNEY: Well your gunna love the video of all the things he was saying he was doing to your church girl.

COMMENTER 3: I didn’t think legally he could keep you or children’s personal things! Including clothes and what not. And if you are still legally married you have rights to walk in and get your personal belongs and the cops are required to walk through the house while you do so.

BRETTNEY: Yea I went back and this is why this all happened.

COMMENTER 4: that’s not creepy at all?? Who is that? [This is in reference to the photo shared with Brettney’s post included above.]

BRETTNEY: Our neighbor. His name is Alton.

COMMENTER 5: It’s my husband. When Pooch was arrested he left his belongings with him and our other neighbor and asked them to lock the house up please. They did just that after she was gone. It wasn’t out of foul play, clearly we were all super close. Clearly, she had a key to get back in so it wasn’t to keep her out, but make sure his stuff was safe. The gloves-yeah it looks weird. Back story, they were moving equipment from one vehicle to another and had gloves on. There’s a police report on it-no hiding here. They were simply told not to go back to the property, okay no problem. They didn’t get involved in the incident but actually called the cops to possibly help calm the situation down. I haven’t said anything this far but now I will. Don’t act like we weren’t all very good friends. Don’t act like we didn’t all set at the same table. You are telling your side and leaving parts out, sis.

BRETTNEY: Funny I locked the house when I left. And why the gloves if it wasnt suspicious. We Were all close Amanda. I loved the hell out of you guys but what those guys did that day was messed up. If yall dont see it im sure the judge will. What parts am I leaving out? Do yall know how many times he showed up at my house doing the things he did? How many phone calls he made at all hours of the night and day. He was harassing me and yall all stood by and let him do it.

COMMENTER 5: Re-read my comment. I said what the gloves were for. You want to act like we’re bad people but honey I’ve had a key to your house when you’ve gone out of town to watch your animals and vice versa, I’ve watched your children & vice versa, we’ve spent MANY, MANY days and nights together. What happened that day is between you and Pooch, not your children, not your friends and damn sure not Facebook. We aren’t his keeper, we don’t monitor his phone or every move, just like we don’t yours. You both are responsible for your own actions & words. Bringing my family into this does you no good. I could care less what people have to think or say about me & mine.

COMMENTER 6: I’m sorry you’re going through this! Seems Hunter was right about it all.

BRETTNEY: Casey has never laid hands on Hunter and was always a good father. Hunter loves being with him now. But im sorry I have been attacked by both of them with in the past few months. I needed peace. Like father like son.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com