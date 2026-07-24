UNEXPECTED Hunter’s dad Casey Johnson arrested for domestic battery & endangering a minor EXCLUSIVE

The father of Unexpected dad Hunter Johnson has been arrested in Arkansas.

Starcasm can exclusively reveal that Casey Johnson was arrested on Thursday by Van Buren police. He was booked on charges of domestic battering in the third degree and endangering the welfare of a minor in the third degree. Both charges are misdemeanors.

Casey posted a bond of $3,500 and was released just hours after being booked.

The charges were officially filed in court earlier today. Casey’s arraignment is scheduled for October 5.

It’s unclear at this time who the alleged victims are in the case. Starcasm is working on obtaining more information and will share any major updates.

Casey Johnson’s arrest comes in the midst of heated custody battles over his son, Hunter Johnson, and grandson, Wesley. Casey was awarded full custody of Hunter in May, but the battle with Hunter’s mom Stacie Riddle continues to play out in court.

Casey Johnson’s issues with Bella’s mother Falen Vaughn resulted in a heated altercation and Falen’s arrest in April.

Last Month, Casey’s wife Brettney announced on Facebook that the two were getting a divorce after being together for ten years.

“It’s no surprise we have been going through alot recently and it has just come to a point we really want to focus on the kids’ happiness,” Brettney wrote.

A search of Arkansas court records does not show a divorce filing for Casey and Brettney as of July 24, 2026.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com