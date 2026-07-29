Farrah Abraham officially running for Austin City Council, but is she eligible?

Former Teen Mom star Farrah Abraham has filed her ballot application to run for Austin City Council. However, it’s still unclear whether or not she is eligible due to questions about her permanent residence address.

Farrah made the filing announcement in a series of Instagram story posts on Tuesday. “It’s official Name on ballot For November District 5 Austin Texas,” Farrah wrote for one of her stories.

More from Farrah about why she should be elected:

I believe I’m Austin’s best candidate for 2026 for District 5 on your ballot, I was happy with mayor position and I had goals of national law updates, I’m grateful for Disteict 5 becoming available for the 2026 term. I am not just a politician; I am an architect of systemic change. I’ve lived the flaws in our system, and I’ve built the solutions to fix them.

Starcasm can confirm Farrah Abraham filed an Application For A Place On The Ballot For A General Election For A City, School District Or Other Political Subdivision on Monday, July 27.

There have been questions about whether or not Farrah actually lives in District 5. The Austin Bulldog brought up the issue in January:

The Bulldog has been unable to verify that she is eligible to run in District 5. She listed her mailing address as 512 W. MLK, which is not in District 5. Her voter registration address is listed at 6200 Harwin Lane, which appears to be her father’s address, located in District 2. In an exchange of text-messages, she declined to provide her home address for verification that she actually lives in District 5, despite being informed that she will have to list her permanent residence address on the ballot application form due in August.

Unfortunately, Farrah’s ballot application doesn’t clarify the issue. On the form, Farrah listed her address as 7310 Menchaca 151763, which is a PO Box at a post office in Southwest Austin. In multiple places on the form Farrah wrote “ACP Protection,” which likely means Address Confidentiality Program.

Farrah also used the Menchaca PO Box address and wrote “ACP Protection” in the “Address of Candidate” section of the Code Of Fair Campaign Practices form she had to sign.

According to TexasAttorneyGeneral.com, “the Address Confidentiality Program helps survivors of family violence, sexual assault, human trafficking, and stalking keep their addresses private from public records.”

On the ballot application form, Farrah’s public mailing address is listed as 512 W Martin Luther King Jr Blvd. That is the address for a UPS Store on the north side of Downtown Austin. Strangely, Farrah wrote “SAME 512 W. MLK” in the section on the form for public email address.

The ballot application asks the candidate to reveal “length of continuous residence as of date of this application was sworn…in territory/district/precinct from which the office sought is elected.” Farrah wrote 10 years.

It’s unclear if Farrah is claiming she has lived in District 5 for 10 years. Hopefully not, because that clearly isn’t true. There are multiple posts online about the apartments Farrah has lived in over the past ten years, and none of them appear to be located in District 5 in South Austin.

You can trace some of the places Farrah has lived through her one-star Yelp reviews over the years. There was the apartment building in Los Angeles she moved out of in February 2022, and the Avenir apartments in East Austin in July of 2022.

Next up was the nearby Alexan Waterloo, which Farrah left multiple scorching reviews for in September and October of 2022 — the latter of which came after Farrah almost set her apartment on fire.

Surely Farrah will have to prove to somebody official at some point that she actually lives in the district, even if the address remains private? Stay tuned.

Who is Farrah Abraham’s political opponent? The District 5 incumbent is Ryan Alter, a Harvard-educated attorney who took office in January, 2023.

Farrah’s run for Austin City Council comes after her VERY short lived campaign for Austin Mayor. Farrah very publicly announced in January that she was running for Austin Mayor in 2026 only to learn a short time later that the mayoral election in Austin isn’t until 2028.

Farrah Abraham announces she is running for Mayor of Austin in 2026 and finds out while talking with @TMZLive that the next election for Austin Mayor isn't until 2028 😂 Farrah is simply special. #TeenMom https://t.co/NXQbWOIZzs — Starcasm (@starcasm) January 15, 2026

Farrah blames clerical errors at City Hall for the mayoral snafu. “The confusion regarding the ‘Mayor’ versus ‘District 5’ seat stemmed directly from clerical processing at City Hall,” Farrah’s website explains. “Despite Farrah’s team submitting documents three separate times to ensure accuracy, the City approved and published documents for an incorrect election cycle.

Apparently there was another clerical error by Farrah’s website admins because the same page as the entry above mentions Farrah’s AI mayoral website and also includes the text: “Mayor Farrah Abraham 2026 Keep It Weird.”

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com