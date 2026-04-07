UNEXPECTED Bryce’s grandparents Kevin and Sue drug arrests details EXCLUSIVE

Unexpected dad Bryce Palmer’s Paw Paw Kevin and step-grandma Sue have both been arrested for drug possession. Kevin’s charge was a misdemeanor and Sue’s was a felony. Paw Paw Kevin was also charged with unlawfully carrying a weapon.

Starcasm can exclusively reveal that Paw Paw Kevin and Sue were both arrested in Texas on September 24, 2006. Kevin’s initial charges were misdemeanor unlawful carrying of a weapon and misdemeanor marijuana possession.

Sue’s original charge was third-degree felony possession of a controlled substance in Penalty Group 1 weighing more than 1 gram but less than 4 grams. Sue’s charge was later enhanced to a second-degree felony with a controlled substance weight between 4 grams and 200 grams.

Below is information on controlled substances classified as Penalty Group 1 in Texas from Sloane Law Firm:

Controlled substances categorized under Penalty Group 1/1A are considered the most severe, as they have no recognized medical use and are considered highly addictive and dangerous. The most common controlled substances categorized under Penalty Group 1/1A are: fentanyl, cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, ketamine, and opioids (such as codeine, hydrocodone, and oxycodone).

The court dockets do not state the exact kind(s) of drug Sue was in possession of.

Jail records indicate Kevin and Sue were booked and released the same day they were arrested after posting bond. Kevin’s bond was $500 and Sue’s was $2,000.

Court records accessed by Starcasm do not indicate the dispositions for Kevin’s charges.

Sue’s charge was later reduced to a third-degree felony as part of an apparent plea deal. In April of 2008, Sue was sentenced to four years of probation and ordered to complete 100 hours of community service. Her fines and fees totaled just over $2,300.

Sue was discharged from probation in November, 2011.

Bryce Palmer’s mom Connie was born in December, 1985. She would have been 20 years old when Kevin and Sue were arrested.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com