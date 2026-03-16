Eric Rosenbrook and Leida Margaretha file for bankruptcy with more than $350k in liabilities

90 Day Fiancé Season 6 couple Eric Rosenbrook and Leida Margaretha filed for bankruptcy in December citing more than $350,000 in liabilities. Their bad situation got worse when Eric lost his job soon after filing and the duo missed their first payment.

As US Weekly was first to report, Eric and Leida filed for Chapter 13 bankruptcy on the day after Christmas.

Chapter 13 bankruptcy filings allow the debtor to set up a payment plan over three to five years. This form of bankruptcy has several benefits, including potentially saving your home from foreclosure, the ability to reschedule and/or extend debts, and debt consolidation allowing debtors to avoid direct contact with creditors.

ERIC AND LEIDA BANKRUPTCY DETAILS

INCOME AND OCCUPATIONS

At the time of the initial bankruptcy filing, Eric Rosenbrook stated he was an Electrician/Assembler earning a gross income of $5,477.34 a month. He had been working at that job for 2.5 months. Eric also earned $400 a month as a member of the National Guard Reserve.

Leida Margaretha stated her job was “Home Order Taking” for SC Data Center and she made a gross income of $1,490.67 a month. She also made $430 a month at a part-time job. The part-time employer was revealed in a later filing to be Walgreens.

Eric lost his job some time between December 26 and January 28. The job loss forced the couple to file an amended payment plan after missing their first payment that was due January 27. Eric and Leida’s attorney told the trustee on January 28 that Eric “has had several interviews.”

The Chapter 13 documents also include details about Eric and Leida’s employment in the previous two years. According to the chart below, Leida didn’t earn any money in 2023 and 2024:

It appears Leida’s complete lack of income in 2023 and 2024 was brought up at the January 28 meeting with the trustee and the explanation was that she “managed American Logistics.” Proud American Logistics, LLC is/was the “startup transportation company” that received the funds Leida allegedly stole from her former employers.

It’s interesting to note that Leida’s pending felony charges stem from her time working as a bookkeeper for two different companies in 2023 and 2024. It’s unclear why she did not include those jobs (and any other bookkeeping jobs she may have had during that time) in the bankruptcy forms.

The bankruptcy filings mention that Eric and Leida sold a 2018 Kenworth truck to pay a $25,000 lien in June, 2025. Perhaps that was the end of Proud American Logistics, LLC?

After filing the amended complaint due to Eric losing his job, the couple’s attorney did his part to help out by lowering his fee from $5,500 to $4,500.

ASSETS WITH SECURED CLAIMS

House in Arkdale valued at $243,800. At the time of filing, Eric and Leida owed $189,852 total on two mortgages. The couple listed the house for sale briefly in May of 2025, but decided to rent it instead. However, the “tenants didn’t work out” so the couple moved back in.

2011 Chevy Suburban worth $8,200 with $8,006 owed. Eric says he has to keep the Suburban because he cant use his Corvette in winter weather.

2018 Audi A6 worth $18,500 with $18,240 owed. The Audi was repossessed at one point, but later returned.

2022 Chevy Corvette Stingray worth $58,894 with $35,729 owed.

Total value of vehicles is $85,594 with $61,975 owed.

TOTAL SECURED CLAIMS: $251,827

TOTAL UNSECURED CLAIMS: $99,853.00

(Debts with no collateral, including credit cards, etc.)

EXEMPT PERSONAL PROPERTY (notable entries):

Firearms totaling $3,125.00 — 4 Pistols ($1350), Shotgun ($300), 3 Rifles ($1350), Ammunition ($100) and a Gun Cabinet ($25).

Clothing worth $500

Watch and jewelry worth $1,500

Various household goods, furnishings and other miscellaneous personal property items worth $3,150.00 (“No particular item of property has an individual value of more than $500.)

TOTAL EXEMPT PERSONAL PROPERTY VALUE: $9,355

#90DayFiance The death of Leida Margaretha's 5-week-old daughter in July was ruled non-accidental. There was "evidence to substantiate maltreatment of physical abuse to the infant by the mother." Full story: https://t.co/a8IykX48Ig pic.twitter.com/ySLteM4nYZ — Starcasm (@starcasm) March 6, 2026

FINANCIAL ASSETS:

Checking account with $1,547.80

Anticipated 2025 Income Tax Refunds: $6,500

MONTHLY EXPENSES (notable entries):

Streaming services: $122

Cell phones: $288

Tobacco: $125

(There is no mention of legal expenses for Leida’s and Eric’s many court cases.)

TOTAL MONTHLY EXPENSES: $5,261

FINAL BANKRUPTCY PAYMENT PLAN

According to the terms of the amended Chapter 13 payment plan filed on January 29, Eric Rosenbrook and Leida Margaretha have agreed to pay $1,949 a month for 60 months for a total of $116,940. In addition, they will be paying their bankruptcy attorney $1,333.33 a month for the next three months to cover the remaining $4,000 they owe him.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com